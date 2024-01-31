The manufacturer of the BlackStar Spacecraft will invest $7.1 million and create more than 50 jobs at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport.

BlackStar Orbital Technologies Corporation will invest more than $7 million to establish a new engineering and manufacturing facility in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Located at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, the facility is expected to be operational by 2026. It will serve as a cornerstone for the development and production of the BlackStar Spacecraft, the Florida space coast-based company’s innovative spaceplane-satellite hybrid.

The BlackStar Spacecraft is part of BlackStar Orbital’s commitment to revolutionizing space exploration and utility. It combines the functionality of a satellite with the versatility of a spaceplane. It was designed for diverse missions including Earth observation, environmental monitoring, and advanced communication solutions for both commercial and defense purposes. Its capabilities also extend to supporting vital scientific research in areas such as climate study, ocean floor mapping, and more.

The $7.1 million Sierra Vista facility will encompass 45,000 square feet, including 25,000 square feet of hangar space for the BlackStar SpaceDrone. It will have an initial production capacity of 15 spacecraft per year, scaling up to full production by 2026. The operation will bring at least 50 new aerospace and defense jobs to Sierra Vista.

“This new facility in Sierra Vista is a landmark development for BlackStar Orbital,” said Christopher Jannette, President of BlackStar Orbital. “The strategic location and robust support from local authorities like the City of Sierra Vista and the Arizona Commerce Authority have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Our BlackStar Spacecraft, developed and produced here, will not only advance our mission in aerospace innovation but also strengthen Arizona’s position as a leading hub in the space industry.”

Taking Flight In Arizona

Marking the company’s first venture in Arizona, this facility highlights BlackStar Orbital’s growth and commitment to contributing to the thriving aerospace sector. The company cited Arizona’s vibrant industry, supportive business environment, and strategic geographical positioning as reasons for the location decision. BlackStar Orbital joins a prestigious list of aerospace leaders in Southern Arizona, enhancing the region’s long-term strategic vision of enhancing the national aerospace and defense landscape.

“As we continue to work to bring high-wage jobs to our region of Arizona, I am thrilled to welcome BlackStar Orbital to Sierra Vista,” said David Gowan, Arizona State Senator of Legislative District 19. “It’s an exciting time for Southern Arizona to partner with a company looking toward the future with space exploration! I’d like to thank the Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Sierra Vista for their partnership in helping to successfully land a great company with high paying jobs.”

“We’re proud to support this exciting project bringing significant new jobs and investment to Southern Arizona,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “With its strategic location and integration in Arizona’s thriving aerospace and defense industry, Sierra Vista is the ideal place to support BlackStar’s innovative spacecraft manufacturing. We’re grateful for BlackStar’s commitment to Arizona and look forward to supporting their success long into the future.”

“We are excited to welcome BlackStar Orbital to our community,” said Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Arizona Commerce Authority and our own City of Sierra Vista economic development team in doing the work needed to land this project. Sierra Vista’s tech-centric workforce and shovel-ready airport space make this an ideal location for BlackStar’s missions.”