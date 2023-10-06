Berl’s Commercial Supply Breaks Ground On N.C. Warehouse, HQ

Berl’s Commercial Supply has been in Mooresville, North Carolina, since 2018.

Berl’s Commercial Supply broke ground this week for its new warehouse and headquarters in North Carolina.

The company, which distributes restroom hand dryers, commercial restroom accessories, drinking fountains, and bottle filling stations, has been located in Mooresville since 2018. Its new facility will feature eight bay doors and five loading docks, and bring Berl’s Commercial Supply’s total footprint to 71,500 square feet.

The move to a new site in the same city represents a “jump in capacity,” according to the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation.

“We’re excited to see another successful small business, with international connections, continue to expand and grow in the Town of Mooresville,” said ICEDC President and CEO Jenn Bosser. “Iredell County is a major transportation corridor with access via I-77, I-40, and I-85, connecting 72% of the U.S. within a two-day trucking drive, and a 40-minute drive to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the world.”

Berl’s Commercial Supply sells similar products in Europe through its sister company, Bavada, which is headquartered in Ireland.

Kelly Layman, Customer Relations Manager for Berl’s Commercial Supply, said many people don’t realize how “centrally located” Iredell County is as it relates to shipping.

“Using regular ground shipping, we are two days from most spots on the East coast: from Maine to Chicago to Florida,” Layman said. “So, we hit much of the population quickly and economically. Our customers love it.”