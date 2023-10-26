Bauducco Foods To Establish 600 Jobs In Pasco County, FL

A Brazilian multinational cookie company has purchased 72 acres of a Pasco County, Florida, industrial park with plans to bring 600 jobs to the area.

Bauducco Foods, established by an Italian immigrant in 1950, will invest more than $200 million for a production and distribution facility at Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park Ready Site in the City of Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco Economic Development Council.

The company manufactures items such as biscuits, wafers, and breads, and its products are sold in all 50 states.

Zephyrhills Mayor Melonie Bahr Monson said the city is “extremely excited” for Bauducco to become a part of the community.

“Bringing jobs into our city has been a high priority for years as we have worked hand in hand with Pasco EDC and Zephyrhills Economic Development Coalition to accomplish this feat,” she said. “The impact of 600 new jobs to our area will be a game changer for our community.”

Stefano Mozzi, Bauducco USA’s CEO, said Zephyrhills’ business-friendly environment was instrumental in the company’s decision to locate in Pasco County over the more than seven states and 10 counties that were considered.

The Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park was marketed and evaluated through two site evaluation programs, according to Pasco EDC.

“Creating a site-readiness program isn’t new in the economic development world,” said Bill Cronin, Pasco EDC’s President and CEO. “However, what is crucial to making the program successful is having all of your partners and property owners working together with the same mission of creating new opportunities for our community. The Ready Sites Program has become successful thanks to those public/private partnerships and the commitment and trust of the property owners to market their land for industrial development.” the last

Construction on the new facility will be completed in two phases, with the first expected to be operational between late 2024 and early 2025.