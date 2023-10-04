AGCO Named Anchor Tenant For North Dakota’s Grand Farm Innovation Campus

A global leader in the agriculture industry has been named the anchor tenant for a collaborative ag-network in North Dakota.

AGCO, based in Duluth, Georgia, will house its 300-acre Dakota Smart Farm on the Grand Farm Innovation Campus near Casselton, N.D. Grand Farm is positioned to develop “innovate farming practices” for sustainable farms, with a focus on “precision ag technologies and retrofit solutions for existing machinery,” according to North Dakota Office of the Governor.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, a founding member of the Grand Farm steering committee, said the state is grateful for AGCO’s investment.

“The Dakota Smart Farm will further cement North Dakota’s reputation as a global leader in cutting-edge ag technology, as AGCO brings its considerable expertise and strong track record of innovation to Grand Farm to create the farm of the future,” Miller said.

AGCO
AGCO announced plans to build a 300-acre sustainable test farm called “Dakota Smart Farm” on the Grand Farm Innovation Campus in Casselton, North Dakota. This rendering shows the Grand Farm’s proposed Innovation Shop, which is part of the larger hub being designed for growers, startups, corporations, researchers, and education groups to demonstrate and research new products, technologies, and smart farming practices. (Photo: AGCO Corp.)

Seth Crawford, AGCO’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Precision Ag and Digital, said the company is excited to “dedicate resources to developing sustainable agricultural practices and new technology.”

“By combining the power of precision agriculture with retrofit technologies, we can enable more farmers to achieve higher productivity, profitability and sustainability,” he said.

Appareo Systems, owned by AGCO, will have a team of agronomists, scientists, engineers, and ag experts on site at the Dakota Smart Farm to conduct studies and hold tours for the public. The project is part of AGCO’s focus on smart solution and sustainability.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article misidentified the location of the development. It has since been corrected.

