FedEx To Invest $64M In South Carolina Expansion

The new building is located on a 39.26 parcel in Myrtle Beach. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees. The facility will employ a mix of full- and part-time employees that will adjust with seasonal demand.

“Today we celebrate another win for FedEx Ground and Horry County,” said Mike Hagg, Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation (MBREDC) Chairman. “Thank you to each person for the planning and hard work that made this possible. We celebrate a great company, investment in Horry County and more competitive paying wages for the workforce. On behalf of the entire MBREDC Board, staff, and partners, I would like to congratulate FedEx Ground on their new facility, past success, and future success.”

Agricultural Hemp Company Growing In Clarendon County

SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, will establish its indoor growing operations in Clarendon County. The company’s $8.8 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs.

A subsidiary of Sirius-A-Bioscience, SC Canna is an integrated grower and distributor of medical-grade hemp products. Founded by native South Carolinians, the company specializes in aeroponics, which allows hemp to be grown indoors from seed to wholesale.

“We are very excited about growing SC Canna, LLC in our own backyard,” said Thomas Schipper, SC Canna, LLC Managing Partner. Our high-tech grow system will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. “We look forward to cultivating and strengthening our ability to provide as many therapeutic resources as possible to our healthcare customers. The governor and the South Carolina Department of Commerce, as well as the Clarendon County Economic Development team were instrumental in the expansion of our operations. We are truly grateful for their leadership.”