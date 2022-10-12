FedEx To Invest $64M In South Carolina Expansion

In Horry County, SC, FedEx Ground will invest $64 million to expand its operations in time for the holiday shopping season. The project will bring at least 150 new jobs to the area.
FedEx Ground provides low-cost, day-definite package delivery service to business addresses in the U.S and Canada, as well as residential delivery to 100% of U.S. residences. The company will lease and operate a 251,000-square-foot distribution center designed to efficiently optimize package capacity and better serve customers in the Myrtle Beach area.
“Horry County is excited to welcome FedEx Ground to Team Horry,” commented Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner. “For more than three years as chairman, I have witnessed huge growth in our economic development. FedEx Ground is proof that our county is flourishing and is a great place to do business. I am proud of our friendly business environment, great workforce, wonderful community, and successful businesses. We are honored and proud to have a Fortune 100 company select Horry County to expand and continue to grow. On behalf of Horry County Council and staff, thank you for believing in our community and we look forward to your success and growth.”
The new building is located on a 39.26 parcel in Myrtle Beach. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees. The facility will employ a mix of full- and part-time employees that will adjust with seasonal demand.
“Today we celebrate another win for FedEx Ground and Horry County,” said Mike Hagg, Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation (MBREDC) Chairman. “Thank you to each person for the planning and hard work that made this possible. We celebrate a great company, investment in Horry County and more competitive paying wages for the workforce. On behalf of the entire MBREDC Board, staff, and partners, I would like to congratulate FedEx Ground on their new facility, past success, and future success.”
Agricultural Hemp Company Growing In Clarendon County
SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, will establish its indoor growing operations in Clarendon County. The company’s $8.8 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs.
A subsidiary of Sirius-A-Bioscience, SC Canna is an integrated grower and distributor of medical-grade hemp products. Founded by native South Carolinians, the company specializes in aeroponics, which allows hemp to be grown indoors from seed to wholesale.
“We are very excited about growing SC Canna, LLC in our own backyard,” said Thomas Schipper, SC Canna, LLC Managing Partner. Our high-tech grow system will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. “We look forward to cultivating and strengthening our ability to provide as many therapeutic resources as possible to our healthcare customers. The governor and the South Carolina Department of Commerce, as well as the Clarendon County Economic Development team were instrumental in the expansion of our operations. We are truly grateful for their leadership.”
Dash EV Plants HQ In Greenville
The electric car company will create 10 new jobs.
Dash EV will establish operations in Greenville County, SC. The innovative electric car company’s new facility will serve as the company’s headquarters and create 10 new jobs. Operations are expected to be online by mid-December.
Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
“Dash EV is thrilled to be establishing our headquarters in South Carolina. The state’s commitment to green energy and electric vehicles provides the perfect opportunity for us to provide an affordable, zero-emission carsharing program for the Greenville and Clemson communities to get to school, work, grocery shopping and more,” said Dash EV Founder and CEO Roman Kuropas. “We look forward to expanding to other communities in South Carolina, and working with the South Carolina Research Authority, Governor McMaster and the entire state on innovating sustainable transportation — now and in the future.”
Located at the Clarendon County Industrial Park in Manning, the newly constructed 50,000-square-foot commercial space will house the company’s proprietary growing system. Operations are expected to be online in 2023.
“The future prosperity of our state depends on a thriving agriculture industry, and it is through investments like this one that will help the industry continue to thrive,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We welcome SC Canna, LLC to our state and look forward to the positive impact they will make in Clarendon County and beyond.”
Glass Manufacturer To Create 35 Jobs In Lexington County
AGP Group, one of the world’s leading specialty glazing manufacturers, will establish its innovative AGP eGlass division in Lexington County. The Belgium-based company’s $3.3 million investment will create 35 new jobs.
“We are very pleased to open a new AVO facility in Lexington County,” said AGP Group CEO and Chairman of the Board Arturo Mannheim. “This will support our global expansion strategy to continue working closely with automotive OEMs and partners, especially for the North American market. Thanks to its high level of automation and state-of-the-art capabilities, it meets even the highest quality standards of our customers and the industry to enable the vehicles of today and tomorrow.”
AGP eGlass is a pioneer in high-tech automotive glazing solutions, and works with more than 20 automotive brands worldwide that are shaping the future of sustainable mobility through electric and autonomous driving. Located in West Columbia, AGP eGlass’ facility will be the company’s newest added value operations (AVO) satellite plant and will feature a highly automated manufacturing model for direct assembly of glass parts. Operations are expected to be online in November.
“As the shift to electric and autonomous vehicles accelerates, it’s critical that South Carolina fosters a business environment that attracts future-focused companies like AGP eGlass,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We welcome AGP eGlass to Lexington County and South Carolina and congratulate the company on its newest operation.”