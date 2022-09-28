$435M In Manufacturing Investment Headed To South Carolina

Nucor Corporation plans to make a $425 million investment to expand its operations in Berkeley County, SC. The steel and steel products manufacturer will create 50 new jobs with the project.

“We would like to thank the state of South Carolina, Berkeley County and Santee Cooper for their support on this project,” said Nucor Steel Berkeley Vice President and General Manager Mike Lee. “We are excited to further expand the capabilities of Nucor Steel Berkeley to better serve our customers.”

Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit, precision castings and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with several others.

Located in Huger, Nucorn’s latest expansion at its Berkeley facility will include the addition of a galvanizing line that will expand the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products. The expansion is expected to be complete in mid-2025.

“Only a month after announcing an expansion at the facility, Nucor Corporation is once again growing its Berkeley County operation,” commented Governor Henry McMaster. “We applaud Nucor Corporation for its commitment to our state and our citizens and look forward to many more years of our strong partnership.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, along with a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs of site preparation.

“Once again, Nucor Corporation is proving that South Carolina has the resources for companies to continually grow and succeed within our borders,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “We value Nucor’s commitment to Berkeley County and the opportunities created throughout the state.”

“Last month, Nucor Corporation announced a separate, sizable investment to modernize the Berkeley facility. Now, Nucor Corporation is announcing plans to expand its operations,” added Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “Anytime a longtime existing industry commits to an expansion, that’s positive proof that a lot of people are doing things right. Nucor Corporation produces high-quality products, and Berkeley County has been proud to supply them with an outstanding workforce — and we look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

Responsive Industries Grows In Greenville County

In Greenville County, India-based Responsive Industries will invest $10 million to establish a new distribution center in the Access Point Industrial Park in Mauldin. The vinyl flooring manufacturer will create 10 new jobs.

“Responsive Industries is proud to join the Greenville County community with our new distribution center,” commented Responsive Industries Chief Operating Officer Doug Van Nest. “We have committed to holding inventory stateside to avoid interruptions in the ever-changing global supply, and our ultimate goal is to manufacture our floors right here in South Carolina. We’re excited for the future and the opportunities to grow and work with the great people in South Carolina.”