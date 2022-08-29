By Vadim D. Ronzhes, Esq., CPA

From the July/August 2022 Issue

The Qualified Opportunity Zone program is historically one of the nation’s largest and most ambitious public intervention programs that was created as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The program aims to incentivize private investors to realize capital gains in the broader market in exchange for near-term and long-term tax benefits by reinvesting those gains in real estate development and operating business activities in designated low-income communities. A recent study reported that in 2019 and 2020 approximately $41.5 billion dollars of investment were made in Opportunity Zones.

The legislation, which was introduced with Democratic and Republican support, was broken into two parts. The first part authorized each state to designate 25% of the low-income census tracts in the respective state as Qualified Opportunity Zones. To put in perspective, half of the approximately 74,000 census tracts in the U.S. were eligible for selection based on the income and poverty criteria. Out of those tracts, 8,764 were designated as Qualified Opportunity Zones by states, which equates to about 12% of the entire country. The second part of the legislation provided tax incentives to investors.

The investor benefits can be split into two categories: deferral of the current tax obligation, and a tax-free sale of the investment. To participate in the program’s benefits, the investment must come from capital gains. These gains can come from a sale of a variety of assets including, but not limited to, securities, real estate, collectibles, cryptocurrency, or closely held businesses. Additionally, if the investor has an interest in a partnership or an S corporation, flow-through capital gains, including gains from the sale of business property, can be eligible for reinvestment.

Those who timely invest these capital gains into a Qualified Opportunity Fund can defer paying capital gains tax until December 31, 2026. A Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) is the mandatory investment vehicle, and a direct investment in a project using an alternative form would not work. Unlike other deferral programs, there is no traceability requirement—meaning that the cash for the investment can come from sources besides the gain itself such as ordinary income, savings, or debt. Investors who made their investment early were entitled to a 10% reduction of the capital gain when reaching a five-year hold, and additional 5% reduction when reaching a seven-year hold, as long as that hold was met by December 31, 2026.

If the investment in a QOF is sold before December 31, 2026, the deferred gain becomes due that year. The regulatory provisions provide an option, which is becoming increasingly more relevant in a volatile market, that if the fair market value of the investment is less than the invested gain that deferred gain may be decreased to reflect that decrease in value as of the end of 2026.