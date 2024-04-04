By Blake Christian, CPA, MBT

From the March/April 2024 Issue

America’s defense industrial base is aging at a time when it might be more necessary than at any time since World War II. To meet that need, we can’t keep raising the deficit, burdening taxpayers, and waiting for a divided government to pass legislation. It will require massive public and private investment to fortify the military to meet threats and aggression from around the world.

The National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS) recently offered a strategic vision for modernizing the U.S. defense industrial ecosystem. The plan calls for sustained collaboration and cooperation between the U.S. government, private industry, and allies and partners abroad. Two key linchpins of the NDIS strategy are resilient supply chains that can securely produce the products, services, and technologies at speed, scale, and cost; and workforce readiness that provides a sufficiently skilled and staffed workforce that is diverse and representative of the U.S.

While that sounds like a tall order, policymakers don’t have to keep scratching their heads for innovative solutions that won’t break the stressed federal budget. One already exists in the form of the federal Opportunity Zone (OZ) program, which was established as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Long associated with real estate development and job creation in underserved communities—and yes, tax breaks for those with capital gains—the OZ program has the potential to be one of the most important drivers of the nation’s defense infrastructure revitalization.

Al Puchala, CEO of CapZone Impact Investments, LLC, can provide more insight on how this might work.

“Defense contractors can build facilities with their own corporate tax gains, therefore receiving the tax benefits,” Puchala said. “Or they can partner with financial investors that utilize their gains for constructing and operating the facilities to specification.”

How Opportunity Zone Financing Works

The OZ program provides investors with temporary tax deferral through December 31, 2026, on their capital gains from all types of investments, not necessarily from real estate. It also provides investors with a permanent exclusion of the taxable gains they might earn from the appreciation of their OZ investments held for at least 10 years. This 10-year period begins at the date of the original Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) funding date, so the defense contractors or financial investors would start their holding period long before the new facility is completed.

Revitalizing Communities, Installations Near Bases

According to Puchala, there are approximately 180 military bases in, or adjacent to, Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs).

“New private investment in those areas that’s supported by the tax incentives could provide economic stimulus and could potentially make those locations more viable and attractive for military personnel and related operations over the long run,” Puchala said. “Many military facilities and bases have a variety of capital needs across real estate, infrastructure, and operating businesses (training, health care, daycare, etc).”

Because QOZs can support this broad spectrum of investment types and stages, Puchala said he believes they are well suited for delivering a suite of integrated investments helping communities, whether rural, urban, or suburban.

For example, Puchala said OZ-based rural facilities located close to military testing ranges, ports, or aerospace infrastructure could house large or special purpose classified military activities. By contrast, urban QOZs located close to trained workforces could support advanced manufacturing and robotics technology development and production.

Infrastructure that’s critical to defense operations, such as manufacturing spaces, resilient energy production, research parks, and communications centers, require significant funding and investment programs that span years or even decades, according to Puchala.

“These are good candidates for long-term investment programs constantly needing additional monies,” he said.

Proposed Legislation Could Effect Defense Investment

With the OZ program hopefully extended two years through 2028, large institutional investors (such as private equity firms, insurance companies, and other business entities) “can participate at scale,” said Puchala, who expects a substantial increase to the estimated $200 billion already invested in OZ communities. The proposed legislation would also require increased compliance and data around OZ investments.

OZ Program Can Aid Defense Contractors

From where I sit, the potential for any new OZ designations also should prioritize national security needs and resource allocation into the defense industrial base.

Although some infrastructure “is bespoke” to military needs, Puchala said, “defense-related facilities and installations are often integrated into the surrounding communities where troops and their families may live or be active.”

Investments can cover and incorporate the needs of both military and civilian footprints bringing OZ dollars and resources efficiently at scale. Finally, Puchala said defense contractors often need special purpose buildings and facilities to perform their duties (such as Secure Compartmentalized Information Facilities). By locating sensitive DoD facilities in a QOZ, “the anchor military facility (with national security prioritized funding) can support a civilian ecosystem of supporting developments such as office space, retail, and housing,” he said.

“A Military Technology Bridge facility could also bring together private companies (primes and start-ups) and give them a home to meet with government defense officials interested in either purchasing from, or partnering with, the private sector,” Puchala said.

So, the real estate facilities that directly benefit from the OZ tax subsidies, and the resident OZ operating companies located there, could tap long-term OZ investment capital.

The large capital outlays needed for defense infrastructure projects, combined with the long-term nature of these specialized facilities, makes OZ investing a great fit for the defense industry. For instance, in Danville, VA the U.S. Navy is supporting the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) to create workforce training for advanced submarine manufacturing. This type of campus approach—bringing defense manufacturing resources to house specialized advanced workforce training—could easily be connected to OZs and OZ funding as the program rolls out nationally.

With out-of-the-box thinking from the public, private, and government sectors working together to shore up defense interests, the U.S. military and related stakeholders can consider OZ investments as a potential opportunity.

Blake Christian, CPA, MBT, is a tax partner in the Park City, Utah, office of HCVT LLP.