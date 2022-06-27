FIFA World Cup 2026™ To Boost Economy Across 16 Host Cities

“We were delighted by the unparalleled competitiveness of this selection process. We are extremely grateful not only to the 16 cities that have been selected, but also to the other six — with whom we look forward to continuing to engage and explore additional opportunities to welcome fans and participating teams. This has always been a FIFA World Cup of three countries, and that undoubtedly will have a tremendous impact on the whole region and the wider football community,” added FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani.

Host Cities Ramping Up For 2026

“We are thrilled to welcome FIFA World Cup Soccer back to Massachusetts in 2026,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The teams and their fans from around the world will be welcomed by the Commonwealth’s restaurants and attractions both in Boston and beyond and we are appreciative of Robert Kraft for his efforts as Honorary Chair of the United Bid to help bring the World Cup back to the United States, as well as the Boston Soccer 2026 Committee for its tireless work to secure Boston as a host city.”

The Boston Consulting Group’s research has estimated that Boston can expect an estimated 450,000 visitors hailing from Europe, South America and across the globe, with a projected net economic impact of up to $500 million. The Boston Soccer 2026 committee who worked on the united Boston bid consists of representatives from the City of Boston, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greater Boston Sports Partnership, Kraft Sports & Entertainment and the New England Revolution.

On June 16, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy attended a watch party with New York City Mayor Eric Adams. After FIFA announced New York/New Jersey as one of the 2026 east coast locations, Gov. Murphy stated, “We are honored to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with our neighbors across the Hudson, and we are fully prepared to deliver the world-class experience that the beautiful game deserves. Future generations of New Jerseyans will remember fondly that, on the heels of a global pandemic, the biggest sporting event in the world was hosted by the greatest region in the world. In addition to building upon our lasting global legacy, as a host region we will also benefit from significant economic activity and impact, as well as opportunities to showcase the rich cultural diversity of our state. As we welcome the world today and every day, we are reminded that the values of inclusion and unity are not only foundational to the World Cup, but to who we are as New Jerseyans.”

Texas garnered two host city picks — Dallas and Houston. In Dallas, the host city bid was bolstered by its growing infrastructure, two major airports, ample hotel space and vibrant soccer community, notes the bid committee there. But perhaps its biggest hosting asset is AT&T Stadium, a venue that’s held plenty of international soccer tournaments in the past, stated the Dallas, the committee also stated.

“One of the biggest nuances of our bid is with AT&T stadium,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt, who also serves as Chairman of Dallas’ host city bid. “You have Choctaw Stadium and Global Life Field next to it. There’s really no situation anywhere in the entire world that has three major stadiums right next to each other. We could do something that is so incredibly creative. And you also have Texas Live out there and the new hotels being built. Part of our pitch to FIFA is we literally can throw the biggest party in the world for the World Cup.”

On the U.S. west coast, King County (WA) Executive Dow Constantine commented on Seattle being chosen as a 2026 Host City: “Bringing the World Cup here to King County is a distinct honor, and a tremendous opportunity to spotlight our region’s soccer culture on the world stage. King County will work with FIFA and the organizers to ensure that person who visits will be able to move around easily on our world-class transit network, admire the natural wonders of King County and, of course, experience the beautiful game in the nation’s best soccer city.”

Along with Vancouver, Toronto is one of two cities in Canada to be chosen by FIFA for 2026.

“I am delighted that Toronto has been chosen as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026. The World Cup generates significant economic, cultural and community benefits for host cities and will increase Toronto’s profile on the world stage,” said Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic and Community Development. “We also anticipate that the event’s economic impact will contribute to Toronto’s long-term recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”