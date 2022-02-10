Business Facilities LiveXchange Introduces Initial 2022 Speakers

ALLEA NEWBOLD, PRINCIPAL, RYAN

Allea Newbold, CPA, specializes in Federal and State planning for her clients. She negotiates credits and incentives for new and expanding companies nationwide, helping them maximize return on investment. Her tenacity and creativity have built a record of success in property tax abatement, sales tax refunds, cash grants, and Tax Increment Financing (TIF). In addition, she assists companies with various credits including research and development (R&D), Enterprise Zones and WOTC. While manufacturing and data center space leads her list of specialties, clients of all sizes and industries seek out Ms. Newbold’s over 20 years of professional expertise.

MARK WILLIAMS, PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT GROUP

As Founder and President of Strategic Development Group, Mark Williams specializes in manufacturing and office facility site selection and negotiation for mid- to large-size US and multinational corporations in automotive, distribution, life science, steel and chemical sectors. From strategic planning to marketing studies, Mark also provides a variety of economic development consulting services to state, regional and local economic development organizations across the US.

Mark is the author of the recently released publication “Corporate Site Selection and Economic Development: A 30-Year Perspective.”

JOHN BOYD, PRINCIPAL, THE BOYD COMPANY, INC.

Founded in 1975 on Princeton’s historic Nassau Street, The Boyd Company, Inc., is one of the nation’s most trusted and well-known corporate site selection firms. Boyd clients include UPS; Boeing; Pratt & Whitney; PepsiCo; Visa International; Shell; PNC Bank; Hewlett-Packard; JP Morgan Chase; Sanofi; Royal Caribbean Cruises; Dell; Tritium; TD Canada Trust and others.