Business Facilities LiveXchange Introduces Initial 2022 Speakers
In 2022, Business Facilities LiveXchange will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic executive conference program to help delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. This unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues. Learn more about the current lineup of speakers below, and check back for updates!
ALLEA NEWBOLD, PRINCIPAL, RYAN
Allea Newbold, CPA, specializes in Federal and State planning for her clients. She negotiates credits and incentives for new and expanding companies nationwide, helping them maximize return on investment. Her tenacity and creativity have built a record of success in property tax abatement, sales tax refunds, cash grants, and Tax Increment Financing (TIF). In addition, she assists companies with various credits including research and development (R&D), Enterprise Zones and WOTC. While manufacturing and data center space leads her list of specialties, clients of all sizes and industries seek out Ms. Newbold’s over 20 years of professional expertise.
MARK WILLIAMS, PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT GROUP
As Founder and President of Strategic Development Group, Mark Williams specializes in manufacturing and office facility site selection and negotiation for mid- to large-size US and multinational corporations in automotive, distribution, life science, steel and chemical sectors. From strategic planning to marketing studies, Mark also provides a variety of economic development consulting services to state, regional and local economic development organizations across the US.
Mark is the author of the recently released publication “Corporate Site Selection and Economic Development: A 30-Year Perspective.”
JOHN BOYD, PRINCIPAL, THE BOYD COMPANY, INC.
Founded in 1975 on Princeton’s historic Nassau Street, The Boyd Company, Inc., is one of the nation’s most trusted and well-known corporate site selection firms. Boyd clients include UPS; Boeing; Pratt & Whitney; PepsiCo; Visa International; Shell; PNC Bank; Hewlett-Packard; JP Morgan Chase; Sanofi; Royal Caribbean Cruises; Dell; Tritium; TD Canada Trust and others.
Corporate executives in expansion or relocation mode face a significant challenge in deciding where to move their business. Finding the right location is a difficult, time-consuming and costly exercise. Business Facilities LiveXchange addresses this challenge through a three-tiered approach. In addition to the Executive Conference Program, LiveXchange offers:
One-on-One meetings with economic development agencies allow Delegates to get a deep understanding of how different cities, states and regions can help support their business needs. These 30-minute meetings are designed to help Delegates learn about different locations, share information and discuss project plans.
Multiple networking events provide an opportunity for Delegates to make invaluable professional connections with other site selectors and economic developers.
There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange. Approved Delegates attend for free, and enjoy a fully-hosted stay at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Charlotte, NC. This includes two-nights’ hotel stay, all meals, cocktail receptions and networking events. Delegates also receive a travel stipend of up to $400 to help offset the cost of transportation to/from the event.
Since joining the firm in 2002, John has worked on a wide range of site selection projects that have resulted in billions of dollars of capital investment and tens of thousands of new jobs in the U.S., Canada and offshore.
CHRIS STEELE, PRINCIPAL, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, EBP-US
Chris Steele is Principal in charge of Economic Development services for EBP-US, based in Boston. His over 30 years of experience in location consulting, site selection, and economic development have resulted in a unique perspective on how the concept of place impacts business and community success around the globe.
Past clients include The Boeing Company, BlueCross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, Club Med, Becton Dickinson, the US Transportation Research Board (of the National Science Foundation), Olympus, and Biogen IDEC. He also frequently advises governments and public sector agencies on business attraction and economic development efforts, and is a presenter at forums around the world.