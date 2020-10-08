LiveXchange Webinar: Panel Discussion - Opportunity Zones 2.0

Learn how Opportunity Zones are becoming prime investment opportunities for capital gains and how new IRS guidelines will impact on your plans for a QOZ near you.


If you missed this year’s Virtual LiveXchange event, you can still participate by viewing this free video webinar as part the Business Facilities LiveXchange Webinar Series.

Opportunity ZonesAfter a shaky start and the extension of a key deadline, the federal Opportunity Zones program is positioned to play a major role in the recovery of the U.S. economy. Learn how QOZs are becoming prime investment opportunities for capital gains accrued from the sale of assets during the COVID-19 crisis and find out how new IRS guidelines for investments in Opportunity Zones will impact on your plans for a QOZ near you.

Business Facilities Editor Jack Rogers moderates an incisive discussion featuring two of the leading experts on Opportunty Zones, Allea Newbold of Ryan LLC and Christopher Steele of Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Trusts & Estates Practice Group.

View this free video webinar — brought to you by Business Facilities LiveXchange:

ABOUT BUSINESS FACILITIES LIVEXCHANGE

Business Facilities LiveXchange gives corporate executives who are searching for locations in which to relocate or expand their facilities an opportunity to learn about the issues that impact site selection, network with other executives, and meet with economic development organizations from across North America. Created by Business Facilities magazine, the leading publication for site selection professionals, LiveXchange provides an atmosphere that fosters highly productive discussions with economic developers and location consultants.

