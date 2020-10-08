LiveXchange Webinar: Panel Discussion - Opportunity Zones 2.0

If you missed this year’s Virtual LiveXchange event, you can still participate by viewing this free video webinar as part the Business Facilities LiveXchange Webinar Series.

After a shaky start and the extension of a key deadline, the federal Opportunity Zones program is positioned to play a major role in the recovery of the U.S. economy. Learn how QOZs are becoming prime investment opportunities for capital gains accrued from the sale of assets during the COVID-19 crisis and find out how new IRS guidelines for investments in Opportunity Zones will impact on your plans for a QOZ near you.

Business Facilities Editor Jack Rogers moderates an incisive discussion featuring two of the leading experts on Opportunty Zones, Allea Newbold of Ryan LLC and Christopher Steele of Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s Trusts & Estates Practice Group.

