This week, Saras Micro Devices celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The decision to open a new manufacturing center in Arizona will support Saras’ growth in the high-performance computing (HPC) artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) sectors. The company also intends to capitalize on the region’s rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem. Saras relocated its headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia, where the company’s Research & Development center will remain.

“This move supports our mission to become an integral part of Arizona’s burgeoning technology ecosystem and our desire to contribute to the strength of the United States’ domestic semiconductor industry. This is where our future becomes a reality, and we’re just getting started.” — Ron Huemoeller, CEO,

Saras Micro Devices

“This move is not just a change in geographic location; it is an intentional strategic decision to align our vision with our customers in driving the U.S. semiconductor industry forward,” said Ron Huemoeller, CEO of Saras Micro Devices. “We are grateful for the partnership with the City of Chandler, Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, as their support has been instrumental in our successful relocation. This move supports our mission to become an integral part of Arizona’s burgeoning technology ecosystem and our desire to contribute to the strength of the United States’ domestic semiconductor industry. This is where our future becomes a reality, and we’re just getting started.”

The move to Chandler involves a planned total investment of more than $50 million in the facility. The new building currently includes 33,000 square feet of cleanroom, manufacturing, and administrative space. Saras will initially employ approximately 50 people at the location, primarily in engineering functions. By the end of 2025, both the site and staff will undergo significant expansion, with a projected growth to 43,000 square feet, including a larger 13,000-square-foot cleanroom.

The proximity of Saras’ new headquarters to other key semiconductor ecosystem partners, along with Arizona’s cost-effective operations and investment in talent development, will allow the company to capitalize on the region’s strategic advantages while contributing to a robust domestic semiconductor industry.

“We are excited Saras Micro Devices has selected Arizona for its new headquarters,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The Chandler manufacturing facility will enable Saras to continue advancing semiconductor innovation, further showcasing Arizona’s attractiveness as the premier destination for advanced semiconductor operations and contributing to our thriving technology ecosystem. We look forward to supporting their future success in Chandler.”

“This HQ relocation allows Saras Micro Devices to address present needs of the market while strengthening its ability to develop technology for the future,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Saras’ innovation in integrated power delivery for semiconductor devices using AI and ML will boost the region’s semiconductor cluster and technological competitiveness.”

“The City of Chandler is thrilled to further expand our semiconductor supply chain industry and bring another technology headquarters to our community with the addition of Saras Micro Devices,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We continue to make the short list for these coveted projects due to our central location, top notch educational system, and pro-business climate. Saras has been a great partner to work with during this process and we look forward to growing our relationship with them over the years to come.”