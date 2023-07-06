EAM-Mosca Corp. Announces $20.6M Expansion In Pennsylvania

The multimillion-dollar investment from EAM-Mosca Corp. includes a facility that will serve as the company’s Headquarters for the Americas.

EAM-Mosca Corp. will invest $9 million in Pennsylvania for a new facility at its headquarters, as part of a $20 million total investment. The new facility will be located adjacent to EAM-Mosca’s existing headquarters. The new facility is part of a larger $20.6 million strategic initiative to expand the company’s operational footprint within the state in the coming years. It allows for the retention of 157 employees statewide and the creation of 50 new positions.

The planned addition will transform the current 165,000-square-foot, single-building headquarters into a 283,000-square-foot, two-building campus set on 50 acres. More than 30,000 square feet of modern, open office space will enable more collaboration within and across departments and 250,000 square feet will expand operations to meet customer demand.

“Part of the reason we were selected by the Governor’s Action Team is that these are higher technology jobs. There’s a true understanding of client needs and a lot of engineering rigor on the mechanical and electrical side to produce a highly automated solution that meets an unmet need no one else has been able to satisfy, and that’s what’s made us successful,” said Christian Wiethuechter, President & Chief Executive Officer at EAM-Mosca.

EAM-Mosca’s expansion project is garnering strong support throughout the state, including from the State of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro recently announced a commitment of $250,000 through a Pennsylvania First grant to support the project.

“Pennsylvania is open for business, and we’re going to be a leader in innovation, economic development, and job creation,” said Gov. Shapiro. “I’m thrilled that EAM-Mosca chose the Commonwealth over other states for this expansion. My administration will continue to aggressively compete for manufacturing projects like this one and make Pennsylvania an economic powerhouse.”

Upon completion, the facility will be known as the Headquarters for the Americas, serving clients across Latin America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

The planned aggregate investment of $20.6 million will include the expansion and renovation of headquarter facilities and product portfolio expansions, including Reisopack strapping machines and Movitec stretch wrappers. It will also integrate new automation and digitization technologies and community-focused initiatives to fuel company pipelines with a new generation of talent.

The building will also boast a first-of-its-kind customer showroom, making company headquarters in Pennsylvania a more convenient midpoint for clients throughout the Americas. The showroom will display many of the company’s highly automated machines where customers are hosted from a sales and service standpoint.

The reconstruction of the facility is scheduled to be completed with occupancy by February 2024.