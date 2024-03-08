BF Editors’ Blog: 4 Ways To Celebrate Renewable Energy Day

2024 marks the 22nd consecutive year that renewable energy capacity additions set a new record, according to the International Energy Agency.

There could be more capacity for renewable energy in the next five years than any time in history since the construction of the first commercial renewable energy power plant more than a century ago, according to the International Energy Agency.

“Global annual renewable capacity additions increased by almost 50% to nearly 510 gigawatts (GW) in 2023, the fastest growth rate in the past two decades,” IEA stated in its “Renewables 2023 Analysis and forecast to 2028” report. “This is the 22nd year in a row that renewable capacity additions set a new record.”

And with National Renewable Energy Day quickly approaching later this month (March 21), we look at ways that site selectors can help continue that momentum.

Establish or promote a renewable energy program.

The Environmental Protection Agency has several programs at the state, local, and tribal levels that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy, and improve air quality. If your organization or company doesn’t already have one place, consider implementing one with assistance from the EPA. If you’re not sure where to start, the EPA’s energy efficiency assessment is a good kick-off point.

Prioritize climate and energy issues when considering expansions or new locations for your business.

Municipalities nationwide have incorporated sustainability efforts into their plans for growth and advancement. Consider putting areas that have strong footholds in renewable energy resources and programs on the shortlist for your next location. Business Facilities has a wealth of information about locations and companies that focus on renewable energy. Use our archives as a jumping off point in your research.

Invest in technology and infrastructure for renewable energy.

The United Nations breaks down how to begin the renewable energy transition into five easy steps. Of note for site selectors, the UN states that investments in renewables need to triple to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The funding is there – what is needed is commitment and accountability, particularly from the global financial systems, including multilateral development banks and other public and private financial institutions, that must align their lending portfolios towards accelerating the renewable energy transition,” the UN stated.

Educate yourself others on offshore wind technology, energy advancements, and climate change news.

Awareness is the first step to usher in tangible changes. Something as simple as a social media campaign or as involved as creating an internal sustainability education strategy can be a step in the right direction. Staying aware of climate-focused efforts in regions that you want to invest in can help tailor your company’s approach. The National Resources Defense Council has a plethora of resources and advocacy information to dig in to.

At Business Facilities LiveXchange, from March 17-19 in Richmond, VA, a roundtable discussion on Energy & Sustainability will highlight renewable energy issues. And at Business Facilities LiveXchange Fall Forum, November 13-15, 2024 in Hollywood, FL, renewable energy will be a topic of discussion.

How is your company or organization focusing on renewable energy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Twice monthly, our editors dive into topics, industries, and news-of-the-day items in the BF Editors’ Blog that might be a bit different from our typical coverage. Have an interesting idea for a blog topic? Email our Editorial Director at acosgrove@groupc.com with “BF Editors’ Blog” in the subject line.