Smucker’s To Build R&D Facility In Ohio

The J.M. Smucker Co. will build a new research and development facility on the company’s Orrville, OH campus. The 29,000-square-foot lab will support the company’s Smucker’s® Uncrustables® brand, and focus on testing new product innovation and investigating opportunities to enhance manufacturing productivity. The project, along with recently announced plans to consolidate manufacturing work elsewhere to the company’s Orrville facility, will create 35 new jobs with an associated payroll of $2 million.

The Uncrustables® brand recently delivered $500 million in annual sales a year ahead of the company’s projections. With completion of a planned expansion at its Longmont, CO facility and the launch of a new facility in McCalla, AL, the company expects the brand to deliver $1 billion in annual sales within the next five years.

“We are excited to support the momentum of our Uncrustables® brand and our continued work to meet the unprecedented demand for the product through this new R&D facility, which we anticipate going live in the fall of 2023,” said Tina Floyd, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Foods, The J.M. Smucker Co. “The support of local leadership has been greatly appreciated as we have worked to coordinate plans on this new facility supporting not only one of the fastest growing brands in our portfolio but one of the fastest growing brands in the category.”

“Smucker’s has been part of the fabric of Ohio for more than a century,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “From selling apple butter on a horse drawn wagon in 1897 to laying the groundwork for a new research and development facility in 2022 – we’re grateful that Smucker’s legacy will continue to grow in Ohio.”

Ohio is supporting the project with up to $1 million from JobsOhio’s Research and Development Center Grant and up to $1.5 million from the Ohio Department of Development’s Research and Development Investment Loan Program. The R&D Center Grant provides assistance that focuses on creating an R&D center for identifying new growth opportunities. The R&D Investment Loan offers low-interest loans to companies creating research and development capabilities and high-wage jobs across the state. Prior companies to receive JobsOhio R&D funding included $5 million to Andelyn Biosciences to fund commercial-scale gene therapy manufacturing; $1.5 million to fund the development of EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub; and the development of a new R&D center for world food packaging leader Plastilene.

In April 2022, JobsOhio and the Center for Innovative Food Technology found in a series of white papers that Ohio has been a standout leader in research and innovation in the food industry, serving as a primary economic driver for the state. For instance, Ohio’s food industry performs 43% more R&D than the national average and hires more high-skill workers to advance the sector. This sector employs nearly 126,000 people across the state and invests over $100 million in food-related R&D and Ohio’s food industry sectors.