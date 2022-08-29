General Mills To Invest $100M In Ohio Expansion

General Mills will invest $100 million to expand its operations in Wellston, OH, creating 30 new jobs. General Mills is one of southeastern Ohio’s largest employers and the Wellston manufacturing facility, where it produces Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls, is one of the company’s largest facilities. The increased capacity will bring total employment at the Wellston facility to over 1,000 full-time employees.

“General Mills has been a cornerstone of this community for more than 35 years and our employees exude a lot of pride in making food the world loves,” said Stephanie Weaver, plant manager at General Mills’ Wellston facility. “We’re excited to grow our business and employee base in southeastern Ohio and having strong local, regional and state partners has been instrumental in our success.”

The Minnesota-based global food company worked in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Ohio Department of Development, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) on the expansion project.

“As one of the most recognized food brands around the world, General Mills continues to grow and thrive in Ohio,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO JobsOhio. “The expansion of the Totino’s facility in Wellston and the addition of 30 new jobs for hardworking Ohioans demonstrates the ongoing success that global companies can establish in Ohio.”