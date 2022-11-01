Approximately one year after relocating its corporate headquarters from Arizona to Tennessee, addiction recovery services provider Landmark Recovery will invest $7.5 million to expand its headquarters in Franklin. The expansion project will create 1,300 new jobs in Williamson County.
Landmark Recovery provides individualized treatment for patients dealing with substance abuse. The expansion will allow Landmark to better serve the growing number of treatment facilities the company owns and operates across the U.S., including Landmark’s newly opened treatment center in Knoxville.
“The framework for business expansion and support laid by Governor Lee’s administration was the catalyst in Landmark Recovery’s decision to relocate from Arizona to Tennessee and to expand our headquarters in Franklin,” said Josh Hatch, chief growth officer, Landmark Recovery. “The culture of collaboration Commissioner McWhorter and his team of esteemed professionals from TNECD and those from TVA and Williamson County are world-class. The welcome Landmark Recovery has received over the past year has been transformative to our business model, and we are deeply appreciative of all the public and private partnerships who work diligently to make Tennessee a magnet for business and innovation.”
Since 2018, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 2,900 job commitments and $193 million in capital investment.
“Supporting the businesses that call Tennessee home is a crucial part of our role at TNECD, and we are proud to partner with Landmark as this company expands its headquarters operations in Franklin,” commented TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Today’s announcement is a major win for our state, and we appreciate Williamson Inc. and TVA for their efforts in bringing this expansion to fruition.”
Ceramic Mold & Die Maker Expands U.S. HQ
In more headquarters news, Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. will invest $1.4 million to expand its manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, TN. As a result of the project, Ferrari Stampi will create 30 new jobs in Montgomery County over the next five years.
Ferrari Stampi’s expansion is a direct result of the company’s decision to purchase Poligraph USA, which will support additional production lines at its U.S. headquarters and help grow its overall customer base.
“The American dream is centered around the idea that if you work hard, you can ‘make it’ in the U.S., but hard work alone isn’t always enough as sometimes you just need the help of others,” said Luca Silvestrini, president, Ferrari Stampi USA. “In our case, the State of Tennessee, especially Montgomery County, has been unbelievably supportive and hospitable in making this wonderful state our second home.”
Founded in 2014 by Italian-based Ferrari Stampi, Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. specializes in the production and manufacturing of mold and die for ceramic tiles. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville is equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology, and with the addition of 30 new jobs, Ferrari Stampi will more than double its total U.S. headcount.
Poultry Processing Company To Create 200+ Jobs
In Campbell County, Gold Creek Foods (GCF) will invest $15 million to establish manufacturing operations. Through this project, GCF will create 218 new jobs in Caryville, TN.
“We already have been so impressed with the dedication and resiliency of the eastern Tennessee workforce on our frequent visits, as well as the continued recognition and acceptance of the Quick’N Eat brand in the market,” said Mark Sosebee, CEO, GCF. “We are excited about our expansion and investment in Campbell County, as well as Gold Creek Foods continuing the Quick’N Eat brand that was produced in the Caryville facility previously.”
GCF will acquire the assets of Campos Foods LLC, which shut down its beef processing operations earlier this year. The plant will be updated and converted into a poultry further processing facility, allowing GCF to increase production by running 50 million pounds of par-fried and fully cooked chicken products per year.
“I thank Gold Creek Foods for placing its trust in Tennessee and strengthening our position as one of the fastest growing states in the country,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This significant investment in Campbell County will create more than 200 jobs for Tennesseans, and I look forward to seeing how the region is positively impacted in the years to come.”
Gainesville, GA-based Gold Creek Foods is one of the nation’s largest full-service chicken processors. The company specializes in processing raw and fully cooked chicken products, and serves customers nationwide. With the addition of the Caryville plant, the company will employ more than 3,500 people across its operations in Georgia and Tennessee.
TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region since 2018, resulting in approximately 7,700 job commitments and $1.8 billion in capital investment.
“We are so excited for the employees that will go back to work and for their families that will have a better Christmas than expected thanks to the great investment of Gold Creek Foods,” commented Campbell County Mayor Jack Lynch. “Thank you to our partners at the industrial development board, county commission and State of Tennessee for their efforts in bringing this great company to our community, which will positively impact Campbell County for years to come.”
Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $1.3 billion in capital investment.
“Tennessee’s central location and exceptional business climate offer international companies like Ferrari Stampi easy access to their markets around the globe,” commented McWhorter. “We are proud to be the home of Ferrari Stampi’s U.S. headquarters and appreciate this company’s continued confidence in Clarksville and Montgomery County.”