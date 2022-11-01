“The framework for business expansion and support laid by Governor Lee’s administration was the catalyst in Landmark Recovery’s decision to relocate from Arizona to Tennessee and to expand our headquarters in Franklin,” said Josh Hatch, chief growth officer, Landmark Recovery. “The culture of collaboration Commissioner McWhorter and his team of esteemed professionals from TNECD and those from TVA and Williamson County are world-class. The welcome Landmark Recovery has received over the past year has been transformative to our business model, and we are deeply appreciative of all the public and private partnerships who work diligently to make Tennessee a magnet for business and innovation.”

Since 2018, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 2,900 job commitments and $193 million in capital investment.

“Supporting the businesses that call Tennessee home is a crucial part of our role at TNECD, and we are proud to partner with Landmark as this company expands its headquarters operations in Franklin,” commented TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “Today’s announcement is a major win for our state, and we appreciate Williamson Inc. and TVA for their efforts in bringing this expansion to fruition.”

Ceramic Mold & Die Maker Expands U.S. HQ

In more headquarters news, Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. will invest $1.4 million to expand its manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville, TN. As a result of the project, Ferrari Stampi will create 30 new jobs in Montgomery County over the next five years.

Ferrari Stampi’s expansion is a direct result of the company’s decision to purchase Poligraph USA, which will support additional production lines at its U.S. headquarters and help grow its overall customer base.

“The American dream is centered around the idea that if you work hard, you can ‘make it’ in the U.S., but hard work alone isn’t always enough as sometimes you just need the help of others,” said Luca Silvestrini, president, Ferrari Stampi USA. “In our case, the State of Tennessee, especially Montgomery County, has been unbelievably supportive and hospitable in making this wonderful state our second home.”

Founded in 2014 by Italian-based Ferrari Stampi, Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. specializes in the production and manufacturing of mold and die for ceramic tiles. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville is equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology, and with the addition of 30 new jobs, Ferrari Stampi will more than double its total U.S. headcount.