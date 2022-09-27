Frozen Dessert Maker To Create 100 Jobs In Texas

The Ziegenfelder Company will invest more than $29 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart; City Of Dumas earns Film Friendly Texas designation.

Frozen dessert manufacturer The Ziegenfelder Company will invest more than $29 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, TX. The project will create 100 new jobs.

“The Ziegenfelder Company currently operates three manufacturing facilities in West Virginia, Colorado, and California, producing the nation’s No. 1 frozen novelty brand, Budget Saver,” said Kevin Heller, President of The Ziegenfelder Company. “We have been in business for more than 160 years, and this $29 million investment is the next steppingstone in our company’s growth. The business-friendly environment that Lockhart and the state of Texas have created was a major reason we decided to expand our business in the region.”

“I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Lockhart offers access to a hardworking skilled workforce and the logistical advantages of its Central Texas location. Already the second-leading state for food manufacturing and distribution, Texas offers even more room for growth in the industry, and I look forward to celebrating The Ziegenfelder Company’s continued success as we work together to keep Texas the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

The Ziegenfelder Company has been offered a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000.

“It was my pleasure to collaborate with state and local officials to support The Ziegenfelder Company’s application for the Texas Enterprise Fund grant to establish their newest facility in Lockhart,” said State Senator Judith Zaffirini. “Caldwell County’s skilled and educated workforce, rapid population growth, and strong local economy make it the perfect location for this $29 million investment, which will benefit countless hardworking Texans and their families.”

“It’s a refreshing addition to Lockhart’s growing economic landscape,” said Lockhart Mayor Lew White. “For a city of Lockhart’s size, this represents a substantial investment and employment opportunity for our residents. What a treat! The Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s efforts to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company received incredible support from all aspects of the Central Texas community. On top of the City of Lockhart’s backing, Caldwell County’s, the State delegation, and now, Governor Greg Abbott’s reinforcement ensured our success.”

“Lockhart has a strong economic development base to build from,” said Steve Lewis, Lockhart Economic Development Corporation President and Lockhart City Manager. “However, we needed to be more proactive in building the assets and infrastructure needed to attract our target companies. The new SH 130 Industrial Park has allowed Lockhart to overcome a limited inventory of available sites for targeted industries, like The Ziegenfelder Company, to call our city home.”

City Of Dumas Earns Film Friendly Texas Designation

The City of Dumas has completed a multi-step training and certification process to be designated a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

“I congratulate the City of Dumas on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Gov. Abbott. “The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I am proud of all the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Dumas market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“Being designated as a Texas Film Friendly Community is so important on so many levels,” said Carl Watson, Executive Director, Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “The economic impact provided by the film media industry, whether it be a motion picture, or commercial, is one that has a ripple effect, providing revenues for so many members of a community; the lasting effect will continue to provide benefits for years to come. We are excited to be able to work with the Texas Film Commission to help promote Texas as the place to bring these great projects.”

“Being considered a Texas Film Friendly Community is very exciting for us,” said Michael Running, Executive Director, Dumas Economic Development Corporation. “This tool provides us another means to attract interest from producers seeking locations for their creative media projects. This has been a targeted industry for us due to the economic impact and reputational investment they provide for our community, not to mention the other intangible benefits our community will receive.”

Located in the Panhandle region, the City of Dumas joins more than 160 Film Friendly Texas communities across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community. The Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 202​2.