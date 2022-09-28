California: Good Vibrations

By BF Editors

From the July/August 2022 Issue

The Golden State is home to more than 38 million people and a host of major industries including IT, agriculture, entertainment, and tourism. One of the most geographically diverse states California encompasses nearly 160,000 square miles. Its lowest point—Death Valley—is well below sea level while its highest point­—Mt. Whitney—is nearly 14,500 feet high.

With millions of acres of farmland, California leads the U.S. in agricultural production. In fact, the state produces more than 35% of the country’s vegetables and 70% of its fruits and nuts. Some 400 different commodities are produced in the state’s agricultural sector each year.

As much as it is known for its agricultural prowess, California is also well-known for its iconic landmarks and cultural institutions as well as national parks the likes of Sequoia, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Redwood, and Death Valley.

More than one-fourth of the state’s land area is preserved as recreational areas, national seashores, or wildlife refuges. But its appeal goes well beyond mountains and beaches. As a state, California contributes the most to the U.S. economy. In 2020, the GDP of California was about $3.1 trillion which makes its economy twice as large as Russia’s.

California’s economy and entrepreneurial culture makes it an attractive state in which to do business.

It’s impressive to note that more than half of all businesses started in 2014 were still operational as of a few years ago.

The state has long appealed to startup businesses, and activity remains strong today. According to the Kauffman Foundation, California has one of the highest percentages of people starting businesses and the best one-year survival rate. It routinely ranks in the Top 10 States to start a business in. San Jose, one of the largest tech centers in the U.S., is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and historically has attracted both start up and established businesses. For instance, eBay, PayPal, Adobe, Cisco, and Western Digital are just a few of the companies located here.

This spring, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced $120 million in California Competes (CalCompetes) grant awards that are projected to create more than 7,600 new, full-time jobs and bring more than $3 billion in new investments to the state during the next five years.

In addition, GO-Biz announced $66.4 million in tax credits that are projected to create nearly 4,000 new, full-time jobs in California. These awards will bring more than $645 million in new investments to the state during the next five years. One of the grant recipients, Applied Materials, plans to use its $30 million grant to develop next generation semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the U.S. The company expects nearly 700 full-time jobs to be created.

Growth In Moreno Valley

Successful companies looking to expand their brand know there is one location in Southern California that consistently beats the rest—the City of Moreno Valley.

Karma Automotive and other Fortune 500 and international companies are thriving in Moreno Valley. At 4,500 businesses strong, Moreno Valley is home to: