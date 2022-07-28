Texas, Michigan, California Top Industry Rankings

Texas earns the top spot for Semiconductors, Michigan is number one in Automotive, and California is the Food Processing leader in Business Facilities' 18th Annual Rankings Report.

Texas tops the list of BF’s Semiconductors ranking as it did in 2021, with the top 5 rounded out by California, Arizona, Oregon, and Minnesota, respectively.¹

“In late 2021, Texas landed its largest foreign direct investment on record, and it’s no surprise it came from the semiconductor industry,” commented BF Editorial Director, Anne Cosgrove. “After reviewing multiple locations within the U.S. for a potential site, Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. selected Taylor, TX for its new $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility. Samsung picked Taylor, and Texas, based on multiple factors, including the local semiconductor ecosystem, infrastructure stability, and local government support.”

For our Automotive ranking, Michigan retained its place as the number one state for this industry, followed by Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The leader in this year’s Food Processing is once again California, followed by Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, and Maryland.

¹ Each category in Business Facilities Annual Rankings Report ranks 10 top locations. The full report is published in the July/August 2022 issue of Business Facilities and will also be featured on this website in August.

