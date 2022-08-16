WuXi STA Breaks Ground For Delaware Pharmaceutical Facility

In Delaware, WuXi STA has broken ground for its new 190-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus. The project won a 2021 Economic Development Deal Of The Year: Impact Award from Business Facilities.

Announced in June 2021, the Middletown facility is expected to begin operations at the Middletown Business Center in 2025. This will be China-based WuXi STA’s second project in the U.S., and will provide the Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) with expanded capacity and greater flexibility to meet the needs of its customers in the U.S. and around the world.

The state-of-the-art facility will create approximately 500 full-time jobs by 2026. Phase I of the new campus will provide formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services for a variety of oral and injectable dosage forms, as well as packaging, labeling, storage and distribution services for clinical trial materials and commercial drug products.

“I would like to thank our federal, state and local partners in Delaware for their continued support in the establishment of this site,” said Dr. Minzhang Chen, co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA. “WuXi STA continues to increase our capabilities and capacities to better serve our customers through a more robust and reliable supply chain. With our integrated Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) platform and proven quality system, we look forward to working with our customers to swiftly deliver their innovative therapies to market in order to save lives and improve healthcare for patients.”

WuXi STA has 12 sites across the U.S., Europe and Asia that offer a range of services and meet or exceed all regulatory standards. Together with three other drug product manufacturing sites in Couvet (Switzerland), Wuxi City (China) and Shanghai (China), this new facility will further enhance the company’s global drug production capacity and capabilities.

“The biopharmaceutical industry is part of Delaware’s DNA,” said Governor John Carney. “Over the next five years, WuXi STA plans to build a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing communities, bringing with it good jobs and economic growth. This campus is only possible because of Delaware’s world-class, innovative workforce. Thank you to WuXi STA, Middletown Mayor Kenny Branner and everyone who made this project possible.”

“We are truly looking forward to our partnership with WuXi STA, as the groundbreaking today marks the kick-off to them making their new home in Middletown, Delaware,” said Mayor Ken Branner. “WuXi STA will be joining our bustling industrial area, just steps away from Clarios, Datwyler, Amazon and Breakthru Beverage, just some of the companies that have invested in Middletown. When asked by WuXi STA about our business-friendly attitude, these businesses expressed their wholehearted support for how we do business and we couldn’t be more excited about WuXi STA wanting to join them, and the Town of Middletown, in our journey together.”

New Breakthru Beverage Group Distribution Facility Completed

Elsewhere in Middletown, construction is complete on Breakthru Beverage Group’s new 282,500-square-foot distribution, packing and office facility. The new state-of-the-art facility will consolidate the premium wine, spirits and beer distributor’s existing Delaware operations, increase efficiency and enhance customer service.

The office space includes 29,790 square feet of conference rooms, training rooms, break rooms and an experience center. The experience center, known as the “Alchemy Room,” serves as a collaboration area where events can be held and clients can taste new products.

The 36’ clear-height warehouse is a major distribution center with expanded loading areas, new pick modules, conveyors, and in-line palletizers. It also includes a 29,350-square-foot cold room for beverage storage.

Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the project. General contracting services for the project were provided by Penntex Construction and the Developer was MRP Industrial.

“With this new facility, Breakthru will be even better able to serve the needs of all accounts,” said Edward M. Mayer II, Principal, Architecture, for Ware Malcomb. “We’re proud to have worked closely with them to design a facility that provides a welcoming environment for employees and clients, as well as operational excellence and flexibility for future growth.”