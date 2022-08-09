Medical Products, Cabinet Manufacturers Expand In Alabama

In Alabama, Global Resources International (GRI) and its Advanced Products Solutions (APS) subsidiary will add 100 workers at the APS medical manufacturing center in Dothan and expand in the nearby community of Columbia with 10 new jobs. Georgia-based GRI specializes in the design, manufacture, sterilization and distribution of products for the health care, industrial and animal care markets.

Less than two years ago, GRI announced plans for the APS facility in Dothan, which produces personal protective equipment, engineered fabrics and injection-molded medical products. The $9.5 million investment was projected to create 70 jobs. The latest expansion of the Dothan facility will permit APS to enhance the focus on its medical product line, with a concentration on human and animal health markets.

In Columbia, APS will invest over $1.8 million in an operation that largely focuses on sterilizing medical products.

The additional 110 jobs in Houston County will ramp up over the next 90 days, according to Mark Fellows, vice president at GRI-APS.

“These growth plans by Global Resources International and Advanced Product Solutions represent a significant development for the Wiregrass region,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This expansion will enhance the domestic production of critically needed products for customers in Alabama and the nation, while also solidifying the GRI-APS presence in the Wiregrass.”

Calling the GRI-APS project a “breath of fresh air,” Columbia Mayor Cas Haddock said, “We are grateful they chose Columbia, Alabama, for this sophisticated operation.”

Wellborn Cabinet Grows In Oxford

Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans to invest nearly $17 million in an Alabama expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years. The Ashland-based manufacturer will build and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product.

“As we were looking at areas for expansion opportunities, we wanted to continue our growth within the state of Alabama,” said President and CEO Paul Wellborn. “Oxford was very accommodating and helpful throughout the process. The new location will be close to Interstate 20 and a broader workforce, which are both critical to our success.”

Wellborn Cabinet employs 1,336 manufacturing workers within Alabama. The company’s growth plans come at a time of rising demand for its products. Last year, the company announced plans for a $15 million expansion on its Ashland campus to add a planer mill, paint facility, health care, and manufacturing facilities expansion for its workforce.

“It’s always great news when a successful Alabama company like Wellborn Cabinet decides to launch a significant growth project right here at home,” said Canfield. “Wellborn has long been a landmark business in east Alabama, and I am thrilled that the company continues to grow and thrive.”

Wellborn Cabinet is the largest industrial employer in rural Clay County. Its new location on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located in Talladega County, will extend its presence in east Alabama. Construction on the project is set to begin in Spring 2023, and start-up of operations in Fall 2024.

“The decision by Wellborn Cabinet to choose Oxford as the next location for a production facility speaks to the level of commitment by the City of Oxford and the Economic Development Council to bring a world-class company to our newest industrial park,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “Our citizens will benefit from the economic impact that comes with bringing Mr. Wellborn and his company here for many generations. Our workforce efforts continue to explode here, and we are on everyone’s radar now. Oxford is the place to be.”

“Our partnership with the City of Oxford, Talladega County Commission, the State of Alabama, and our local industries continues to be one of our biggest assets,” said Calhoun County Economic Development Council Chairman Larry Deason. “Thanks to the leadership at Wellborn for their continued partnership and support of our efforts to grow our area.