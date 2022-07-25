SHL Medical will invest $90 million in its new North Charleston manufacturing site; City Roots to invest $4.4 million to expand in Richland County.

In response to the growing market demand for its autoinjector product portfolio, SHL Medical will invest $90 million to build a new manufacturing site in North Charleston, SC. The decision stems from SHL’s strategic assessments in extending its production to North America.

“Demand for SHL’s products has increased significantly. Therefore, we are speeding up our plans for a new plant in the U.S.,” said Chairman and CEO Ulrich Faessler. “Similar to our upcoming European site in Zug, Switzerland, the U.S. site will be a state-of-the-art, fully automated site. This expansion signifies SHL’s pledge to our advanced manufacturing strategy that will support our sustainability goals; and, at the same time, risk-mitigate supply chain disturbances through closer production with our customers, in light of various global events from the past two years. This further supports our customers with one-stop-shop capabilities, providing high-quality drug delivery systems to the end-users – the patients.”

The new facility will include approximately 270,000 square feet of space, and is expected to create an estimated 165 local employment opportunities. Operations are expected to launch by 2024.

The South Carolina site will be an advanced facility with medical device injection molding and fully automated assembly capabilities. Together with SHL’s current final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in Deerfield Beach, FL, the expanded manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. will further fortify SHL’s offerings in delivering comprehensive services to its partners.

In 2019, SHL developed a long-term strategy in response to the growing autoinjector demand and to meet future manufacturing needs. The announcement of the new U.S. operation aligns with the company’s ongoing expansion, including a new Swiss site. The new U.S. production site will offer fully automated production facilities and a flexible supply chain with reduced distance to main markets.

City Roots Expands In Richland County

In Richland County, City Roots, a family-owned urban farm and agribusiness destination, will invest $4.4 million and create 60 new jobs over the next five years.

“City Roots is excited to expand its organic farm and greenhouse production in Richland County,” said City Roots Co-Founder Eric McClam. “The new facility will be highly efficient, sustainable and will continue to employ and feed people here in our local community.”

Established in 2009, City Roots serves top restaurants, chefs, grocery retailers and food distributors across the Southeast. From microgreens to baby herbs, City Roots produces fresh, organic vegetables locally. Known for sustainable farming, City Roots strives to educate the community through farm tours – incorporating the benefits of environmentally friendly farming practices.

Located in Columbia, City Roots’ expansion to a new site will allow the company to create a microgreen-integrated production facility. The operation will include a state-of-the-art greenhouse structure, which will be open for agricultural tours and workshops for new and beginning farmers. The site will also include a solar farm that will provide energy for the facility’s needs.

“City Roots is another testament that agribusiness in South Carolina continues to flourish,” commented Governor Henry McMaster. “We are proud that a family-owned business such as City Roots continues to grow in Richland County, and we congratulate them on their $4.4 million investment and the 60 new jobs that they will create.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2023.