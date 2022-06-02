Wachter Expanding Arkansas Technology Operations The technology solutions integrator's expansion project will create an additional 116 jobs in Lowell, AR.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/06/wachter-expanding-arkansas-technology-operations/

The technology solutions integrator's expansion project will create an additional 116 jobs in Lowell, AR.



Wachter, Inc. is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 116 new jobs at its Lowell office. The additional employees will bring the technology solutions integrator’s total employment in the Benton County area to 464.

“The expansion of our Lowell facility will enable Wachter to remain agile and competitive as we provide crucial infrastructure and cutting-edge technology solutions to our customer base — in Northwest Arkansas and across the country,” said Wachter CEO Brian Sloan. “Our dedicated employees are our greatest asset, and we’re proud to invest in and grow the team in Lowell.”

Wachter serves customers throughout Northwest Arkansas and beyond, by conceiving, designing, installing, and maintaining innovative technologies to solve real-world business challenges.

“Wachter embodies Arkansas’ entrepreneurial spirit – adapting to today’s challenges and finding solutions to make companies run smoothly and efficiently with the latest technology,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Swiss immigrant William Wachter founded his company with the goal of building lasting customer relationships by providing quality electrical services at a competitive price. Over 90 years later, Wachter is a nationwide leader in the industry, serving small locally owned businesses to Fortune 500 corporations.

“Wachter is a visionary company and a leader in their industry,” said Mike Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director. “Their ability to grow and adapt to the ever-changing technology in today’s economy makes them an ideal business partner for Northwest Arkansas, and we are pleased that the company will continue to have an impact in the area.”