06/2/2022

Wachter Expanding Arkansas Technology Operations

The technology solutions integrator's expansion project will create an additional 116 jobs in Lowell, AR.

Wachter Expanding Arkansas Technology Operations

The technology solutions integrator's expansion project will create an additional 116 jobs in Lowell, AR.


https://businessfacilities.com/2022/06/wachter-expanding-arkansas-technology-operations/
The technology solutions integrator's expansion project will create an additional 116 jobs in Lowell, AR.

Wachter, Inc. is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 116 new jobs at its Lowell office. The additional employees will bring the technology solutions integrator’s total employment in the Benton County area to 464.

“The expansion of our Lowell facility will enable Wachter to remain agile and competitive as we provide crucial infrastructure and cutting-edge technology solutions to our customer base — in Northwest Arkansas and across the country,” said Wachter CEO Brian Sloan. “Our dedicated employees are our greatest asset, and we’re proud to invest in and grow the team in Lowell.”

Wachter Arkansas
Wachter Inc’s Lowell, AR facility. (Source, Wachter, Inc.)

Wachter serves customers throughout Northwest Arkansas and beyond, by conceiving, designing, installing, and maintaining innovative technologies to solve real-world business challenges.

“Wachter embodies Arkansas’ entrepreneurial spirit – adapting to today’s challenges and finding solutions to make companies run smoothly and efficiently with the latest technology,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Swiss immigrant William Wachter founded his company with the goal of building lasting customer relationships by providing quality electrical services at a competitive price. Over 90 years later, Wachter is a nationwide leader in the industry, serving small locally owned businesses to Fortune 500 corporations.

“Wachter is a visionary company and a leader in their industry,” said Mike Preston, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director. “Their ability to grow and adapt to the ever-changing technology in today’s economy makes them an ideal business partner for Northwest Arkansas, and we are pleased that the company will continue to have an impact in the area.”

Considering Arkansas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Arkansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© businessfacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Slate Asset Management To Develop 800 Acres In Hamilton, Ontario

Canada
Slate Asset Management will redevelop a Hamilton, Ontario site into a world-class industrial park with a focus on job creation, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

May / June 2022 Issue (Volume 55, Number 3)

Recent Issues
Business Facilities' May / June 2022 issue focuses on workforce development, including STEM, higher education partnerships, quality of life, and more.

[VIDEO] Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South...

South Carolina
Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.