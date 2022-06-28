GlobiTech Semiconductor Expansion To Create 1,500 Jobs In North Texas

GlobiTech, Incorporated will create 1,500 new jobs as it establishes a state-of-the-art 300-millimeter silicon wafer factory at its current location in Sherman, TX. The company is a subsidiary of Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. Construction of the GlobiTech facility, which is the first of its kind built in the U.S. in over 20 years, is expected to begin later this year. Production from the first fab is anticipated as early as 2025.

“Advanced 300 millimeter silicon wafers are currently manufactured in Asia, forcing the U.S. semiconductor industry to rely on imported silicon wafers,” said Mark England, GlobiTech President. “This exciting and bold investment in my hometown of Sherman will represent the first new silicon wafer facility in the U.S. in over two decades and close a critical semiconductor supply chain gap.”

“With the global CHIPS shortage and ongoing geopolitical concerns, GlobalWafers is taking this opportunity to address the United States semiconductor supply chain resiliency issue by building an advanced node, state-of-the-art, 300 millimeter silicon wafer factory,” explained Doris Hsu, Chairman/CEO of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. “For this large investment, we received tremendously competitive proposals, and it was a difficult decision on selecting our location. After serious deliberation, we have once again chosen our long-time partner, the City of Sherman, Texas, based on the aggressive local and state incentives, ample resources and especially the business and personal relationships that we have developed over 20 years. Based on earlier announcements on related projects, we are excited about the prospects of developing the City of Sherman into the complete semiconductor ecosystem to support the growing United States semiconductor industry.”

“Today’s announcement from GlobalWafers is critical to rebuilding the domestic semiconductor supply chain, strengthening our economic and national security, and creating U.S. manufacturing jobs,” commented U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The Biden Administration has worked tirelessly to make the U.S. an attractive place to manufacture semiconductors and their components, and are excited that GlobalWafers chose Texas for their new facility. But we are at a make-or-break moment to expand domestic semiconductor production. Semiconductor firms need to make investment decisions by the Fall to meet the enormous increased demand for chips. GlobalWafers committed to the U.S. because they believe Congress will get the Bipartisan Innovation Act over the finish line in the coming weeks. Moving quickly to pass this bill will demonstrate America’s commitment to robust domestic semiconductor capacity and provide more companies throughout the supply chain the confidence they need to move forward with investments here.”

To support the project, which will create a reported $5 billion in capital investment, GlobiTech has been offered a $15 million Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant along with a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“The State of Texas continues to attract and support world-class manufacturers and global investments that are leading breakthroughs in innovation and technology,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “GlobiTech’s ongoing partnership with the City of Sherman will create more than a thousand new jobs for the region and invest billions of dollars into our state’s economy, boosting Texas’ global position in the semiconductor industry amid a worldwide chip shortage. We look forward to continuing working with GlobiTech to keep providing economic opportunities through its expanded presence in the Lone Star State.”

“The community of Sherman is elated to have been selected as the site for GlobalWafers’ new best-in-class 300 millimeter ​semiconductor silicon wafer production facility,” said Kent Sharp, President of the Sherman Economic Development Corporation. “All of our public entities and elected and appointed officials put the maximum effort into this proposal as we understand the very important strategic interest this investment will be to our city, county, state, and country. I would also like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to Governor Greg Abbott and his team of economic development experts led by Adriana Cruz. This opportunity would not have been possible for Sherman had it not been for their efforts. GlobalWafers and GlobiTech have been an economic anchor for Sherman and Grayson County for years, and we thank them for giving us a chance to show what Sherman and Grayson County have to offer.”