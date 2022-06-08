FLO Investing $3M In New Michigan EV Charger Plant With its first U.S. manufacturing facility, Canadian electric vehicle charging network operator FLO will create 133 jobs in Auburn Hills, MI.

In Michigan, electric vehicle charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider FLO will invest $3 million in a new electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility. Located in Auburn Hills, MI, it will be FLO’s first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility and is expected to create 133 jobs in 2023.

“The opening of this U.S. facility marks a new chapter in FLO’s efforts to support EV adoption across North America,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “Our team brings over a decade of experience at all levels in the EV charging industry to the U.S. market. From manufacturing and installation to charger maintenance – we are a part of the charging process every step of the way. We look forward to getting to work here in Michigan and continuing our mission of fighting climate change by accelerating EV adoption.”

FLO offers smart home charging solutions for both single-family houses and multi-unit residential buildings, as well as access to thousands of public charging stations across the country. FLO will receive an $800,000 Michigan Business Development Program (MBDP) grant for the project. The company expects to produce 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market and the Auburn Hills facility is expected to create a total of 730 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2028.

“We are proud to welcome FLO to Michigan and serve as the home for their very first manufacturing facility in the United States,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “As we look toward growing our economy, investing in our workforce, and creating good-paying jobs, we know the importance of leading the transition to electric vehicles. FLO’s presence in Oakland County builds on our tradition of automotive manufacturing with an eye toward our electrified future. This announcement is the latest in a series of recent, major investments in Michigan’s economy, and I could not be prouder that the world’s manufacturing leaders know Michigan is the place to be.”

Michigan Builds An EV Charging Infrastructure

Gov. Whitmer has launched several initiatives to advance Michigan’s EV infrastructure to draw investments, including the Michigan Revolution for the Electrification of Vehicles (MiREV). MiREV works directly with employers to ensure Michigan has the programs and resources to fill both current and future talent gaps for jobs in the mobility and electrification industry, and played a key role in helping to attract FLO to expand and grow in Michigan. Additionally, the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification works across state government, academia, and private industry to enhance Michigan’s mobility ecosystem.

“Michigan is an ideal location for EV charging companies wanting to change the world. We offer customer proximity, a strong supply chain, a talented workforce, commitment to innovation, and aggressive programs to rollout charging infrastructure,” said Trevor Pawl, Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer. “We are honored to have FLO, one of the most exciting charging companies in the world, join our mobility and electrification industry as they expand their presence across North America.”

Recently announced initiatives to expand Michigan’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure include a partnership with Adopt a Charger and electric vehicle automaker Rivian to install charging stations in Michigan state parks. In April, Michigan and the National Park Service formed a partnership to improve safety, sustainability, and equitable access at national parks through innovative mobility technologies. Also that month, Michigan announced six new services to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, increase access to electric vehicles, and broaden electric vehicle adoption in communities around the state. Six mobility companies – Chargeway, eCAMION, ElectricFish, Fleet Lab, MoGo, and Volta – will receive more than $577,000 in total funding through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to deploy mobility projects in Lansing, Traverse City, Port Austin, Allegan County, Burt Township, Monroe, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and DTE Energy’s Service Territory. These EV projects align with Gov. Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan, which outlines a series of goals to encourage greater EV adoption statewide.

“Electric vehicles need reliable, sustainable charging wherever and whenever they travel, and that’s forcing a complete reimagining of the infrastructure and ecosystem to support them,” said Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership. “It’s exciting, the future of mobility is being created in the Detroit Region and companies that want to be part of it need to be here. We are proud to partner with the MEDC in bringing an innovative company like FLO to Michigan.”

“FLO’s announcement underscores Michigan’s leadership in the EV and mobility sector. As Team Michigan, we remain committed to winning the future of mobility and EV manufacturing here in our state,” said Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO and Michigan Strategic Fund President Chair. “We are thankful for the opportunity to welcome FLO’s newest U.S. manufacturing facility to our state and appreciate the legislature’s continued partnership and support for critical tools like MBDP that are helping us secure these critical investments. Companies looking for innovative partners, a supportive business climate, and dedicated workforce need look no further than right here in Michigan.”