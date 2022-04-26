TD Bank Group Creates South Florida Tech Hub TD plans to add 200 jobs in Fort Lauderdale, boosted by a new relationship with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, to support its goal to create 2,000 tech jobs.

TD Bank Group will launch a new technology delivery hub in Fort Lauderdale, FL to support an emerging center of tech innovation in South Florida. The move will help the New Jersey-based bank tap into the growing community of tech and innovation talent for delivering new digital products and services to its customers.

“Our new technology hub will focus on tapping into South Florida’s fast-growing technology talent pool to help enhance our innovation and customer delivery capabilities,” said Greg Keeley, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology, TD Bank Group. “Together with technology teams across our footprint, we are committed to help drive agility, innovation and speed at scale to serve our customers and address their rapidly changing expectations.”

The bank plans to add 200 new positions in the region over the next two years to support its accelerated technology strategy and help power a new era of financial services for its customers. These new jobs are part of TD’s recent announcement to create over 2,000 technology positions with skills in DevOps, cloud, machine learning, and automation, along with those trained and experienced in agile methodology, UX design, and mobile. The anticipated influx of talent will continue to help drive investments TD has made in new technologies and new digital experiences for customers, as well as help empower colleagues through innovation.

A multi-year relationship with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center) will help TD to build its presence in the South Florida tech community. Levan Center is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County housed at NSU. A growing nexus for tech talent and innovation, including students, academia, early-stage innovators, venture capitalists, and economic development experts, the Levan Center acts as a central catalyst to help innovators thrive.

“Our relationship with the Levan Center provides a fantastic opportunity for TD to support future generations of technology professionals, while also helping to attract and develop local talent,” said Licenia Rojas, Senior Vice President, Chief Engineer and Chief Architect, TD Bank Group, and member of the Board of Governors at the Levan Center. “We will look to build our presence in the region with a team of diverse tech talents focused on TD Bank Group’s commitment to customer-centric innovation.”

“We are excited to work with TD to fuel technology growth in South Florida,” said John Wensveen, Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director, Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation. “The work we do at the Levan Center is focused on building the future of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship and our alliance with TD will further strengthen our leadership position in breakthrough ideation while growing a community of talented tech professionals in the region.”

TD’s move will help build on its existing innovation ecosystem, which includes:

TD Lab at Communitech, a public-private innovation hub in the region of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, designed to explore innovation, with a particular focus on customer experience, entrepreneurship, growth, international business development, and women in technology.

TD Design Centre of Excellence (DCX) focused on creating industry-leading digital experiences that help address the evolving needs of TD customers.

A Fusion Strategy that engages cyber teams in Singapore, Toronto, Tel Aviv, and Mount Laurel, NJ, to employ an always-on approach to cyber threat management while tapping into rich pools of local talent.

These new jobs further increase TD’s commitment to Florida following the bank’s announcement to bring approximately 250 new positions in operations and stores to the Jacksonville area in 2021.

“Increasing our job creation commitment in Florida is the next step in TD Bank’s investment,” said Nick Miceli, Regional President of Metro Florida, TD Bank. “These new roles will help benefit South Florida’s growing tech hub and demand for skilled IT workers.”