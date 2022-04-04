JX Nippon Mining & Metals Invests $29M In Arizona The 65-acre Mesa, AZ greenfield site will serve as the new base of operations for JX’s North American and European semiconductor materials business.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. has completed a $29 million land acquisition deal in Mesa, AZ. The 65-acre greenfield site will serve as the semiconductor materials company’s new base of operations for its semiconductor sputtering target business serving the North American and European markets. It will also propel JX’s business development and become the center for advanced materials in North America.

“Today’s announcement represents another opportunity for JX to reinvest in Arizona’s vibrant semiconductor ecosystem and support the increasing needs of our customers,” said Masago Kuwabara, President & CEO of JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. “We’ve been a proud member of the East Valley and local semiconductor industry for over 30 years, and we look forward to our next 30 years and beyond.”

“Our region has a role to play in the United States’ semiconductor competitiveness, and Mesa is an ideal location for manufacturing operations,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This is a timely and exciting investment in our city, and we look forward to celebrating JX Nippon Mining and Metals Mesa groundbreaking in the coming months.”

JX will start phase one development this month, which includes LEED certified construction of two manufacturing buildings and an adjacent office building, totaling approximately 240,000 and 27,000 square feet respectively. Phase one is targeted to start operations in early 2024 and will be capable of more than double the production of JX’s existing Chandler Plant, which opened in 1991. The project will also lead to the creation of more than 100 jobs by 2025.

“JX Nippon’s continued investment in Arizona builds on the state’s reputation as a national semiconductor leader,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “JX has been a valued part of Arizona’s semiconductor industry for decades, manufacturing materials essential to semiconductor production. We look forward to supporting JX as they further expand in Mesa.”

The site, located just southeast from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, will serve as a cornerstone for Mesa’s burgeoning advanced manufacturing district and is aligned with the City of Mesa’s vision.

“JX’s investment will be a tremendous economic boost to the Gateway area. The scale of the project and future expansion plans show how committed they are to southeast Mesa and the region,” said Councilmember Kevin Thompson.

JX’s overall project scope is conceptually designed to accommodate an additional three equally sized phases. When fully deployed, this would include an estimated total of 960,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space. Implementation of subsequent phases will be based upon market demand and alignment with JX’s strategic plan.