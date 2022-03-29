Meta Picks Kansas City For $800M Hyperscale Data Center Met's nearly 1 million-square-foot data center in the Kansas City region will be supplied by 100% renewable energy, support 100 jobs.

Met's nearly 1 million-square-foot data center in the Kansas City region will be supplied by 100% renewable energy, support 100 jobs.



Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has selected the Kansas City region for a new $800 million hyperscale data center. The nearly 1 million-square-foot facility will be located in the Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus in Kansas City, MO.

“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development, Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”

The new data center will support up to 100 operational jobs and more than 1,300 jobs at peak construction. Meta has started construction and plans to be operational in 2024.

“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and prime business climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business, and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”

Meta’s Kansas City location will be one of the most sustainable data centers in the world and will add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid. The facility will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and will aim to be LEED® Gold level certified. Meta’s Kansas City data center will use 32% less energy and will be 80% more water-efficient on average than the industry standard.

“It’s an exciting day in Kansas City as we celebrate Meta’s investment in our community — yet another example of Kansas City’s growing influence in the technology sector. We look forward to growing this partnership and creating new jobs,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

As a central U.S. location, Kansas City is a midpoint that provides improved network connectivity between coastal data centers. Additionally, the region offers more security with less risk of natural disasters and other threats, as well as competitive energy prices and more options to power facilities using renewable energy resources.

“Kansas City is a wonderful place to live and work, and I’m glad to see new investment and job growth coming to the area,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (MO). “With our central location and first rate colleges and universities, Missouri is well positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the tech sector. I look forward to seeing Meta’s data center anchor new partnerships with schools and local organizations and become part of a great community.”

“Meta’s data center at Golden Plains Technology Park is a significant economic development investment and win for the Kansas City region. We know the company had a choice regarding where to site this major project, and we’re proud to be an essential partner to help make this a reality,” said David Campbell, president and CEO, Evergy. “We look forward to delivering clean, safe and reliable energy to Meta’s facility, supporting one of the most sustainable data centers in the world.”

The Kansas City area is the third fastest-growing tech market in the U.S., and among the top large metros for its number of tech jobs per capita. In addition to being ranked one of the best startup cities in the U.S., the KC region has 102,000+ technology jobs and 3,900+ established tech firms. The pool of available talent within IT (67,800+) is strong due to the concentration of financial services, telecommunications, data processing, software and engineering firms in the Kansas City area.

“KC is the most connected region in the U.S. with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed. This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market,” explained Tim Cowden, president and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council. “Meta’s selection of KC, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry. The region’s new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make KC a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth.”