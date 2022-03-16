03/16/2022

ATC Drivetrain Picks Tennessee For New Manufacturing Operation

The OES remanufacturer of drivetrain and powertrain systems will invest $8.3 million to locate new facility, create 218 jobs in Knoxville, TN.

ATC Drivetrain has selected Knoxville, TN as the location for its newest manufacturing facility. The remanufacturer of automotive powertrain and drivetrain systems will invest $8.3 million and create 218 new manufacturing jobs in Knox County over the next five years.

“Our customers are the focus of all we do at ATC Drivetrain,” said Greg Heald, president & CEO, ATC Drivetrain. “This expansion is driven by increased demand from our customers, and the Knox County location is particularly well suited for our future plans as Tennessee, and the broader region, are home to a rapidly developing electrification ecosystem. We greatly appreciate the State of Tennessee’s support with this expansion.”

This is the latest of several new investments ATC Drivetrain has made recently, including the implementation of new technologies and capabilities in the global battery and electric vehicle powertrain market and an increased presence in the commercial vehicle market.

ATC Drivetrain offers original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a local solution by utilizing a combination of progressive engineering and state-of-the-art equipment to produce like new transmissions and engines. The site is scheduled to begin production in April 2022 and will support the company’s growing remanufacturing and battery life cycle management businesses.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI, ATC Drivetrain supplies remanufacturing products and services to various international blue-chip automakers. In addition to operations in Europe and Asia, the Knoxville facility will be ATC Drivetrain’s third manufacturing facility in the U.S. ATC Drivetrain currently operates two manufacturing facilities and a distribution center in Oklahoma City, OK.

“Tennessee has become a national hub for the automotive industry with our highly skilled workforce, thriving economy and strong business climate,” remarked Governor Bill Lee. “I thank ATC Drivetrain for their decision to invest in Knoxville and welcome them to Tennessee.”

In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 13 economic development projects in Knox County resulting in more than 1,400 job commitments and approximately $158 million in capital investment.

“With more than 920 automotive businesses across the state, Tennessee is a driving force in the southern automotive corridor,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We appreciate ATC Drivetrain’s decision to invest and locate in Knoxville and thank Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce for their partnership in recruiting this company to Tennessee.”

