Envirotech Vehicles Picks Arkansas For EV Manufacturing Facility

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. has selected Osceola, AR for the site of its previously announced state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicle manufacturer will make an investment of more than $80 million within five years, which includes the purchase an approximately 580,000-square-foot facility. The project is expected to create more than 800 jobs.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have chosen Osceola as the home of our first U.S.-based manufacturing facility, backed with the support of the Great River Economic Development Foundation and the state of Arkansas,” commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. “We are confident that Osceola has the perfect business climate and local workforce to allow us to see growth and success in the region as the state’s first commercial electric vehicle manufacturer. This, and the plant’s location near the Mississippi River with access to the port of Osceola, will be vital as we position EVT to bring new innovation and technology advancements to the state.”

Envirotech Vehicles bought the facility from the city of Osceola and will use it for final outfitting and shipment of its imported vehicles, while simultaneously converting the plant into a full manufacturing operation.

“As the only LEED-certified steel mill in America, U. S. Steel’s Big River Steel enthusiastically welcomes Envirotech Vehicles to Arkansas,” said David B. Burritt, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer. “With forward-thinking enterprises such as EVT, Arkansas is becoming a center for advanced, sustainable manufacturing in the United States. We are pleased to be partnering with Envirotech Vehicles in producing a future that is Best for All.”

Clif Chitwood, President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation commented, “We have been intently focused on diversifying the economic profile of Mississippi County by attracting companies from new industries. Envirotech has a long history of producing purpose-built electric trucks and vans, and we believe the company will be a valuable addition to the area, bringing a combination of employment opportunities, including technology, manufacturing and engineering.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Envirotech Vehicles to our city and believe that their selection of Osceola for the establishment of their U.S. manufacturing operations demonstrates their confidence in our workforce and the economic strength in our area,” said Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson.

Envirotech Vehicles meets the increasing demand for heavy-duty EVs with a customer-ready product line of vehicles, systems and green technology that serves last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company currently manufactures and delivers three products: Electric Urban Trucks, Electric Logistics Vans, and Electric Cutaway Vans (pictured above).