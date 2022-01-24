Spot & Tango Bringing 100 Manufacturing Jobs To Pennsylvania

Spot & Tango will invest approximately $20 million in its first manufacturing facility, to be located in Lehigh County, PA. The pet health and wellness company has leased a 66,700-square-foot facility in Upper Macungie Township, Allentown, where it will create at least 96 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

“We explored a variety of locations throughout the Northeast and selected the Lehigh valley due to its close proximity to major metropolitan centers, infrastructure and talent pool,” said Spot & Tango CEO and Founder Russell Breuer. “We are looking forward to working with the Governor’s office, local leaders and building a long-term relationship with the community.”

This project, which will allow the company to insource a portion of its product manufacturing, includes leasehold improvements, equipment acquisition, and training. Spot & Tango anticipates the facility being operational this summer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spot & Tango to Pennsylvania and grateful for its investment into Lehigh County communities and the state as a whole,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Our commonwealth is the best place to do business, and my administration remains committed to providing the assistance that will help companies grow and succeed here. With Spot & Tango planting roots in the Lehigh Valley, they can better serve pet parents throughout the country, all while bringing good-paying manufacturing jobs to the region.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team. Spot & Tango received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $288,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $150,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

“Spot & Tango is the latest entry to the fast-growing food, beverage and pet food production market in the Lehigh Valley,” said Don Cunningham, President & CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC). “Animal and people food, along with beverages, is one of the fastest growing sectors of Lehigh Valley manufacturing. We are thrilled about this exciting new brand of pet food finding a home here in Lehigh Valley.”

Founded in 2018, Spot & Tango is a personalized pet health and wellness company that provides dogs with high quality, human-grade meals excluding artificial additives, fillers, and inexpensive preservatives. The company delivers its products to 48 states in the United States.

