Green Bay Packaging To Build New "Super Plant" In Texas

Green Bay Packaging Inc. (GBP) will begin construction of a new 600,000-square-foot corrugator plant in Fort Worth, TX. Construction on the site is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and startup operation is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

The new “super-plant” will replace GBP’s existing 200,000-square-foot corrugator plant in Fort Worth. Wisconsin-based GBP has operated a plant in Fort Worth for more than 50 years. The new plant will be equipped with a new 110” Fosber corrugator and all new state-of-the-art high-speed flexo folder gluers and rotary die cutters.

“We are excited to continue to invest in our employees and customers of Ft. Worth,” said Will Kress, President, and CEO of GBP. “The Fort Worth operation is an important part of GBP, and the leadership and employees of this division are second to none. We believe in investing in our people and our loyal customers, and we are looking forward to the next phase in Fort Worth.”

The Fort Worth announcement is the latest step in GBP’s continued growth and expansion. Over the last 12 months, GBP completed the startup and full production of the Green Bay Recycled Paper Mill; startup of a 550,000-square-foot box plant in Tulsa, OK; is in the process of a 370,000-square-foot expansion of its state-of-the-art Folding Carton operation; and is doubling the size of the newly acquired Third Dimension sheet plant in Geneva, OH. This is in addition to significant expansions of the company’s Green Bay and Minneapolis box plants, and building a new sales, marketing and distribution center in Downers Grove, IL. GBP continues to install new high-speed converting and high-end graphic lines in multiple plants across the country.

“We are committed to this industry, our employees, and customers,” said Bryan Hollenbach, Executive Vice President of GBP. “We continue to invest at a high level and work hard to make GBP a great place to work and build a career. It is a fun time to be working for GBP.”

“We are fortunate to partner with customers that value the quality and service provided by our dedicated team in Fort Worth,” added Rob Schroeder, VP/GM of GBP’s Fort Worth division. “This new operation will unite the most modern equipment with our extremely talented employees to deliver a wide range of capabilities with the highest level of quality and service to our customers.”

