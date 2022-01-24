General Motors Will Invest $154M In New York Electric Motor Facility

General Motors will invest nearly $154 million to renovate and purchase new machinery and equipment for its Western New York Lockport Components plant. Facility renovations will begin immediately, and when completed will allow the GM facility to produce the stator module, a key component in an electric motor. Electric motors will be used in a variety of GM’s future Ultium Platform-based electric trucks and SUVs.

“GM’s investment in Lockport reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team because they will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future EV trucks and SUVs,” said Gerald Johnson, GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “We appreciate the support from the state of New York, and it was an important factor in making this investment possible.”

As Lockport Components prepares for electric motor component production, the facility will continue to build a variety of components that support GM’s current truck and SUV production. Lockport Components currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks. GM currently estimates Lockport Components will add approximately 230 positions between 2023-2026.

“With this major investment at its Lockport facility, General Motors is taking the next steps to advance an all-electric future,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Not only will this investment provide a boost to Western New York’s economy, but it will play a critical role in supporting our efforts to electrify the transportation sector and reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.”

Empire State Development (ESD) will provide up to $5.65 million in Excelsior Jobs Program “green” investment tax credits in return for investment commitments to move the project forward.

“The auto industry is a critical economic driver in Western New York,” said ESD Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight. “General Motors’ renovations at its Niagara County facility will help the region continue to lead the way with the next generation of electric vehicles and support New York’s transition to the green economy.”

New York State has also been supporting the location through the allocation of 18 megawatts of low-cost hydropower from the New York Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

“The decision from General Motors to expand in Lockport is great news for Western New York,” said NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “General Motors has been a longtime hydropower customer of the Power Authority, so it’s exciting to see the firm continue to grow and create jobs in the region.”

