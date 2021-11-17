IT Consulting Firm, Manufacturer To Create Over 650 Jobs In Tennessee

Global IT consulting firm Capgemini will invest $20.1 million to establish operations in Nashville, TN. Headquartered in France and located in 50 countries, Capgemini will create a minimum of 500 new jobs, with projected growth of up to 1,000, as the company launches its first Tennessee delivery center at Broadwest in Nashville.

“The establishment of Capgemini’s new delivery center is a major milestone that will help us continue to accelerate our business in the U.S.,” said Jim Bailey, CEO Americas, Capgemini. “The area is rich with diverse talent from nearby colleges and universities, has strong accessibility and provides a ripe opportunity with our current partners and future clients. This expansion continues our investment to best serve our clients in key markets at every stage of their digital transformation journey.”

Through Capgemini’s expansion, the company will be able to better serve its clients, improve solution delivery and develop talent. The Nashville delivery center will specifically focus on Capgemini’s capabilities in enterprise application modernization, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT solutions.

Because of its central location, highly skilled workforce, and pro-business climate, Nashville will help to fulfill Capgemini’s mission in the future of work by recruiting and developing strong talent.

“In recent years, Middle Tennessee has far outpaced national technology job growth rates and is expected to continue on this trajectory for years to come,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This region is attracting technology workers from around the country and training a skilled workforce right here in Tennessee. I welcome Capgemini to Tennessee as they create hundreds of new jobs in Nashville.”

In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 55 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 25,000 job commitments and approximately $3.2 billion in capital investment.

“Over the past five years, companies have invested nearly $3 billion in Tennessee’s tech economy, and Capgemini’s investment will contribute to that growing figure,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Capgemini could have chosen anywhere in the world for this project, and we are proud that another FDI company chose Tennessee. We look forward to partnering with Capgemini as the company expands its global operations in Davidson County.”

Startup Company Revs Up Manufacturing In Lexington

Startup company 86 Pearson Lane, LLC will invest $16 million to establish new manufacturing operations in Lexington, TN. The commercial heat exchanger manufacturer will create 155 jobs as it establishes its Henderson County operations.

“Locating in the welcoming city of Lexington, my company is thrilled to be partnering with such a thriving community in the great state of Tennessee,” said Jim German, owner, 86 Pearson Lane, LLC. “For both personal and professional reasons, this lovely town could not offer a better environment for the launch of our commercial HVAC manufacturing company.”

Following the purchase of the Ayers Building, located at 15365 Highway 22 North, 86 Pearson Lane plans to expand the facility by an additional 60,000 square feet. Upon completion, the new operations should cover 120,000 square feet and is expected to be operational by early 2022.

“Thank you to 86 Pearson for choosing Henderson County to put down roots and grow their business,” said Gov. Lee. “These new 160 manufacturing jobs will bring new opportunities to Tennesseans in Lexington. We wish them all the best as they establish operations at their first location right here in Tennessee.”

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in Southwest Tennessee resulting in 10,000 job commitments and approximately $6.5 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee is home to over 2,500 advanced manufacturing establishments that employ 158,000 people,” said Rolfe. “We appreciate 86 Pearson Lane for its commitment and investment in Lexington and for adding momentum to Tennessee’s growing manufacturing industry.”

“We are extremely excited that Jim German chose Lexington as the home of his new company,” said Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs. “We understand that he could have chosen anywhere for his new venture and are so appreciative for the high-quality jobs that will be created here. The company, their management philosophy and values are a perfect fit for our community.”

