Collins Aerospace To Create 60 Jobs With Kansas Expansion

Collins Aerospace is set to expand into a new 279,000-square-foot facility in Lenexa, KS. The new facility, which will create 60 jobs in the region, has generated an approximate $55 million investment in the community.

“This new facility is an investment in Collins, our customers, and the Lenexa community we’ve called home for more than half a century,” said Brad Haselhorst, Vice President and General Manager of Interior Products at Collins Aerospace. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to tap in to the talented and diverse workforce in the Lenexa and greater Kansas City area, and look forward to continued growth of our workforce here as we strive to better support our customers.”

The state-of-the-art facility will be used for the interior products line manufactured by Collins Interiors, a division of Collins Aerospace. It will support galley inserts, oxygen systems and lighting product lines for the commercial and military aviation industry, as well as general aviation engineering solutions, a new, robust Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service area, and other new product development.

“Our state’s place as the nation’s leader in the aviation industry and our top-tier workforce make Lenexa the perfect location to build a brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This announcement and the 60 jobs that it will create are great news for Lenexa and our state. I look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Collins Aerospace to create more high-paying jobs in Kansas and strengthen our growing economy.”

As a key part of Collins Aerospace’s commercial aviation work, Collins Interiors’ business has been designing and manufacturing interior products for the commercial aviation industry out of Lenexa since the 1960s. The company’s new facility is located at the Kansas Commerce Center industrial park, and more than doubles the size of their former facility with room for further expansion.

Jobs provided by the expansion include positions ranging from repair station technicians to engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing positions.

“This exciting expansion by Collins Aerospace is more proof of our strong commitment to grow the value chain, drive innovation, and capture projected growth in MRO operations in the aerospace industry,” said Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “We are thrilled by Collins’ decision to leverage our top-notch our talented workforce, high quality of life and attractive business climate – all undeniable strengths that give us a competitive advantage in the aerospace sector.”

Want to learn more about Kansas corporate expansion?

Considering Kansas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Kansas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.