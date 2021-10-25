Whistleblower To Detail Domestic Threats To Democracy At LiveXchange

Michael German, ­former FBI special agent and whistleblower—who spent years undercover among the most violent racist and reactionary groups in the U.S.—will detail the steps law enforcement must take to combat a surge of home-grown extremists in America as the Keynote speaker at Business Facilities LiveXchange, October 27 at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, AZ.

In the Keynote, Domestic Threats to Democracy, German will detail a series of recommendations he recently made in testimony to Congress before the House Judiciary Committee, including the urgent need for the U.S. Department of Justice to establish a national strategy to combat these threats. German will sound the alarm about the growing interaction between domestic extremist groups, which culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

German also will discuss a report he wrote for the Brennan Center for Justice entitled Hiding in Plain Sight, which details the large number of law enforcement professionals who have joined domestic extremist groups like the Proud Boys. He’ll detail what needs to be done to root out these threats from local police departments and federal agencies that are supposed to protect us.

German is the author of Disrupt, Discredit, and Divide: How the New FBI Damages Democracy. The book chronicles how the FBI transformed itself after the 9/11 attacks from a law enforcement agency famous for prosecuting organized crime and corruption to arguably the most secretive domestic intelligence agency the country has ever seen.

A 16-year veteran of federal law enforcement, German served as an FBI special agent specializing in domestic terrorism and covert operations. He left the FBI in 2004 after reporting continuing deficiencies in FBI counterterrorism operations to Congress.

German served as an adjunct professor of law enforcement and terrorism at National Defense University. He joined the ACLU’s Washington legislative office in 2006 and became a Fellow at NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice in 2014. His first book, Thinking Like a Terrorist: Insights of a Former FBI Undercover Agent, was published in 2007.

If you would like to obtain a press pass for Mr. German’s Keynote, which takes place Wednesday, October 27 at 8:00am MST, please contact Neil Eisenberg at [email protected] or call 732-559-1254.