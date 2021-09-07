Thermo Fisher To Invest $100M In Tennessee Manufacturing Facility

Thermo Fisher Scientific will establish a new manufacturing facility in Wilson County, TN that will create 1,400 new jobs. The Massachusetts-based life sciences company has committed more than $100 million to build a new single-use technology assembly facility, where it will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.

“Thermo Fisher’s Nashville site will play a critical role in the company’s effort to support the global pharmaceutical industry’s work in developing life-saving biologics and vaccines to address many diseases,” said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We look forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site.”

The project will create about 400 jobs in the near term, ultimately growing to more than 1,400 new jobs in Lebanon over the next several years. The roles will focus on manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a clean room environment with additional roles in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.

Thermo Fisher serves global customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as in hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

“We have created a business-friendly environment in Tennessee where companies can succeed, and I appreciate Thermo Fisher Scientific for choosing Lebanon to create 1,400 new jobs,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This project will have a long-term positive impact on Tennesseans in Wilson County.”

The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.

Over the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 13 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 3,300 job commitments and roughly $785 million in capital investment.

“Tennessee has seen an influx of health care and life sciences companies choosing to do business in our state, and this new investment from Thermo Fisher Scientific brings a significant boost to this thriving sector,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “We welcome Thermo Fisher Scientific to Tennessee and thank them for creating over 1,000 new job opportunities in Lebanon.”

“Wilson County is excited to contribute again to Tennessee’s number one ranking in the southeast for medical equipment and supplies,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “Wilson County enters this partnership with Thermo Fischer Scientific with the hope that it can provide a clearer pathway to meeting present and unforeseen challenges in the medical and healthcare sector. We also want to thank our economic partners which include the State of Tennessee, Tennessee Valley Authority, the Wilson County Commission, the Joint Economic Development Board and the Industrial Board of Wilson County in bringing this project to fruition.” ­

