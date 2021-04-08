Three Tech Companies Choose San Antonio For HQs, Expansion

Over the past two weeks, three technology companies have announced projects in San Antonio, TX which will result in a total of more than 250 new jobs in the region.

Skipcart, a fast-growing, venture-backed technology company started in Boerne, TX, will remain in the region and expand its corporate headquarters into downtown San Antonio. Skipcart is an on-demand delivery platform for grocers, retailers, and restaurants throughout the U.S.

“At Skipcart, we empower restaurants and retailers with on-demand, last-mile delivery in over 1,000 cities nationwide,” said Skipcart CEO Ben Jones. “We began looking at different markets where we could grow our headquarters and San Antonio stood out as a permanent home where our employees can thrive while building the next disruptive delivery tech platform.”

The recent close of Skipcart’s Series A funding and fast-paced growth led the company to consider locations including Las Vegas, NV and Salt Lake City, UT for its headquarters expansion. The company chose to strengthen its south Texas roots and move into the Travis Park Plaza building in San Antonio’s downtown tech district.

“San Antonio’s growing tech district, the University of Texas at San Antonio’s massive downtown campus expansion, and the Broadway corridor redevelopment aligned with the company’s vision to expand their headquarters where they could hire talented team members and offer them a great place to work and enjoy life,” said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president & CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation.

The company plans to add over 100 new jobs at its downtown San Antonio headquarters, including software developers, engineers, project managers, data analysts, and other technical positions in addition to roles to support global headquarters operations across functions including Human Resources, Finance, Sales, Marketing, and Operations.

Matthews’ Saueressig Engineering Plans North American HQ

Matthews International Corporation plans to develop the North American divisional headquarters for its Saueressig Engineering business on San Antonio’s east side. The $9 million investment will initially create 50 high-wage jobs.

“This is a significant first step for Matthews to invest and grow in the San Antonio region,” said Greg Babe, Matthews International Chief Technology Officer. “Working with individuals across the community, we feel that San Antonio offers an environment for our employees to thrive and our business to serve our growing client base.”

Saueressig Engineering designs, manufactures, and services high-tech, custom equipment including lithium-ion battery electrodes, fuel cell plates, and hot-embossed foils for various applications.

“We are glad to welcome Matthews’ Saueressig Engineering North American headquarters to our community,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “San Antonio’s expertise in 21st Century manufacturing technology, established automotive manufacturing cluster, and high quality of life will provide an ideal environment for Matthews to grow.”

The new manufacturing site will focus on Integrated Process Machinery design, assembly and installation in support of the energy storage, automotive and other industries. The 50 new jobs, created over five years, will include engineering, programming, and technician positions.

“The I-35 corridor anchored by San Antonio and Austin presents a unique opportunity for global innovators to accelerate tech and manufacturing operations,” said Saucedo-Herrera. “We look forward to supporting Matthews as they establish operations in San Antonio to serve clients across North America.”

“We are pleased that Matthews International selected San Antonio as the location for this investment,” said San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh. “The City worked closely with Matthews and our partners at EDF to secure this investment in high paying, targeted industry jobs, and we are excited about the Matthews commitment to partnering on community workforce development initiatives.”

The company plans to be fully operational by late 2021.

SafeRide Health Plans Downtown San Antonio Expansion

SafeRide Health, a California-based healthcare tech company, plans to expand into Texas with a new operation in downtown San Antonio that will create high growth logistics and engineering jobs.

“We look forward to joining the downtown San Antonio business community and working to improve the health outcomes for more than 1 million Texans,” said Robbins Schrader, co-founder and CEO of SafeRide Health. “We are thrilled to partner with leading Texas healthcare providers who entrust SafeRide Health with increasing patient access to care.”

SafeRide Health reduces barriers to healthcare by improving the delivery of non-emergency medical transportation to people across America. SafeRide Health leverages proprietary technology, and a nationwide network of select transportation providers, to give payers and health systems a more intelligent way to deliver cost-effective, on-demand transportation while improving the patient experience. SafeRide’s fulfills over 50,000 rides a week across the country for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations.

SafeRide is venture-backed firm supported by leading investors and healthcare partners. The company evaluated several cities before selecting San Antonio for this expansion.

“Mission-driven employers like SafeRide Health attract great, talented people,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “We look forward to welcoming SafeRide Health to our growing downtown tech community as they will provide impactful jobs for San Antonians.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic further highlighted disparities in healthcare access and outcomes in our country,” said Saucedo-Herrera. “SafeRide Health is an exceptional addition to our San Antonio tech community, providing innovative solutions to remove transportation barriers and increase access to healthcare for underserved Texans.”

SafeRide Health plans to create approximately 100 new jobs over 5 years to support business operations, engineering, member and network services, human resources, finance, and IT.

