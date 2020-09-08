Velocity Global Selects Amsterdam For European Headquarters

Velocity Global has selected Amsterdam, Netherlands, as the location for its European headquarters. The Denver-based international PEO serves as an Employer of Record for supported employees in countries where clients have not set up a legal entity, enabling companies to compliantly expand internationally in a matter of weeks, and reduce their expansion costs.

“The number of clients expanding in Europe more than doubled this year compared to the same period in 2019,” said Velocity Global founder and CEO Ben Wright. “Even amidst a global pandemic, our growing clients also doubled the number of supported employees onboarded in Europe this year compared to the same period last year. Europe is critically important for both Velocity Global and our clients.”

The uptick in volume supports findings in Velocity Global’s 2020 State of Global Expansion™ report that 41 percent of tech companies in the U.S. and the UK targeted Europe as the most promising market to grow their customer base.

Amsterdam emerged as the natural choice for Velocity Global’s European headquarters as a business-friendly, culturally attractive city for international commerce. The city is geographically adjacent to key markets like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This year, in the final months of the Brexit transition, the European Union received approximately 80 percent of the European growth among Velocity Global clients, while the UK remains the top individual country destination.

Velocity Global established its Amsterdam presence in 2018, and now employs more than 30 team members in Europe serving in corporate and client-facing functions including client experience, employee support, operations, compliance, sales, finance, human resources, and legal.

Along with the announcement of Amsterdam as its European headquarters, Velocity Global appointed Sander Poos as managing director of Europe based in Amsterdam.

“New supported employees in Europe represent close to half of our global onboardings this year, a 40 percent increase over the first eight months of 2019,” said Poos. “I am excited to lead European growth for Velocity Global and our clients.”

The company’s European team supports 19 languages from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, contributing to the 36 languages supported worldwide by Velocity Global. Velocity Global has 250 employees located in 14 countries serving thousands of supported employees for clients in over 100 countries.

