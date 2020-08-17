Mission Foods Expansion Will Create 500 Jobs In Indiana

Mission Foods, a national manufacturer of tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products, will establish a new, state-of-the-art tortilla manufacturing facility in Plainfield, IN. To support its Midwest growth, the company plans to create up to 544 new jobs at the facility by the end of 2026.

“Mission Foods is thrilled to join the Hoosier community,” said German Chavez, vice president of manufacturing. “We have found that our operations are most successful when we partner with hard working individuals that are excited to make the highest quality food products in the world. Indiana is a perfect match.”

Texas-based Mission Foods will lease, build-out and equip a 510,965-square-foot manufacturing facility in Plainfield, supporting the company’s growing product demand while decreasing its long-term logistical costs. The company’s new Midwest plant, which will incorporate advanced technological, quality and safety features, will enable production of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products, with the potential to produce 187,850,000 pounds of food products annually. Mission Foods expects the facility to begin operations in early 2021 and be fully operational in 2024.

Pending approval by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will offer Gruma Corporation, dba Mission Foods, up to $4.75 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation and investment plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The town of Plainfield approved additional incentives at the request of the Hendricks County Economic Development Partnership. Duke Energy provided additional incentives.

“Indiana is ranked the top state for manufacturing output because of companies like Mission Foods deciding to locate operations here and contribute to our thriving manufacturing sector,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “I’m extremely grateful they’ve chosen our state to call home and will not only be able to grow their business here, but also provide career opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come.”

Mission Foods employs approximately 6,900 individuals nationwide at its 19 other plants in the United States. The company plans to begin hiring in Indiana early 2021.

“The town of Plainfield is happy to be the home of the newest Mission Foods facility in Indiana,” said Robin Brandgard, town of Plainfield town council president. “We have one of the largest and best maintained industrial business park areas in the Midwest region and are internationally known as a center for logistics excellence. Mission Foods is contributing substantially to our economy with the addition of nearly 550 jobs; new jobs bring more money back into our community.”

