SiO2 To Invest $163M In Auburn, Alabama Expansion

SiO2 Materials Science will invest $163 million in an expansion at its Auburn, AL facility after securing a major contract to supply the federal government with vials to support the COVID-19 vaccine effort. The project will create 220 jobs. The expansion will allow SiO2 to increase its production capacity to meet the U.S. government’s critical need for vials and syringes while maintaining the existing production needs of other customers, including pharmaceutical companies.

“It is exciting to know that SiO2 will be directly involved in providing a product essential to addressing the COVID-19 crisis, which will impact not only Alabamians but the entire country,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This is a testament to the ingenuity of this great company and its growing Alabama workforce.”

As part of its growth project, SiO2 will expand its existing facility at 2250 Riley Street and will invest in a new molding facility at 2425 Innovation Drive, both located in the Auburn Technology Park West. Construction is under way to expand the facility on Innovation Drive. The completed approximately 70,000-square-foot facility will increase the production capacity of SiO2’s injection molding operation.

“We’re proud to have some of the world’s leading scientists and product developers working in our community,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “With the presence of these companies and Auburn University’s outstanding medical and engineering programs, we believe we’ll see significant growth in the biotech industry right here in Auburn. On top of that, the well-paying jobs created through this project will result in significant economic opportunities for our local businesses.”

SiO2’s expansion project in Auburn will help ensure that the nation’s health authorities have an ample supply of vials and syringes to administer a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as it is developed, according to Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Having a steady supply of SiO2’s innovative vials will represent a key strategic advantage for federal agencies wanting to act rapidly once a vaccine is available to counter the coronavirus,” he said.

In June, SiO2 announced a $143 million contract with federal government agencies for a production scale-up of the company’s state-of-the-art packaging platform for storing novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines and therapeutics. Over the last 10 years, SiO2 has developed its patented vial platform, which combines a plastic container with a microscopic, pure glass coating on the inside that is ideal for biological drugs and vaccines. The product, developed in Auburn with help from experts from four major U.S. research institutions, combines the benefits of both glass and plastic without drawbacks.

“There are problems with plastic, and there are problems with glass, and we resolve all of them,” explained SiO2 CEO Bobby Abrams.

A key element of SiO2’s product is enhanced safety for healthcare providers and for patients, who are at a lower risk of adverse side effects. A combination of plastic and a microscopic layer of glass also means vials and syringes won’t break, shatter or crack. SiO2 ships its products worldwide.

“Many drug development and drug formulation innovations can be limited due to variables associated with traditional glass vials and syringes,” said Dr. Robert S. Langer, David H. Koch Institute professor at MIT and a company adviser. “The SiO2 vials and syringes eliminate these variables and allow drug development partners to bring their innovations to life.”

