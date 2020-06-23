Did You Miss Our "Predicting The Post-COVID-19 World" Webinar?

https://businessfacilities.com/2020/06/did-you-miss-our-predicting-the-post-covid-19-world-webinar/
06/23/2020
Did You Miss Our “Predicting The Post-COVID-19 World” Webinar?

Post-COVID-19You can now view the latest free video webinar in Business Facilities‘ COVID-19: Response And Recovery Webinar Series, “Predicting the Post-COVID-19 World.”

EBP Chairman Glen Weisbrod and Senior Economist Jon Lee, leaders in predictive analytics scenarios, will identify the trends most likely to impact capital investments, site selection and economic development in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the tools for developing data-driven strategies for economic recovery.

It’s not too late to view this crucial, information packed video webinar!
Fill out the form below to access it. 

Predicting The Post-COVID-19 World

