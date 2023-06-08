Woory To Invest $18M In Georgia EV Parts Facility

South Korea-based automotive parts manufacturer, Woory Industrial Co., Ltd., will invest an estimated $18 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Dublin, Georgia. The facility will create more than 130 new jobs in Laurens County.

Woory’s new facility will be the company’s first U.S. manufacturing location. it will produce electrical heaters, control units, and actuators for electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion carmakers in North America. Operations are expected to begin in November 2023.

“Currently, we are facing a revolution in the automobile industry for the first time in 100 years. The transition to electric vehicles is the future, and the U.S. EV market is the key market among all automotive markets,” said Jungwoo Kim, CEO of Woory Industrial Company. “Over the past 10 years, Woory has successfully grown into a specialized EV component company through continuous innovation. Georgia will be a good opportunity for Woory to take another step forward as part of the vanguard of EV development. We are confident that our experience and technology will contribute to the prosperity of the community, and we sincerely appreciate the partnership of the State of Georgia and the City of Dublin.”

Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs do not have a heating source. Accordingly, heaters for electric vehicles are required for heating the cabin and to maintain the temperature of the battery. Woory’s pioneering development of electric heaters over the last 10 years has led the company to become a leader in this growing market segment.

“This emerging industry continues to bring historic levels of new jobs and investment to communities all over the state, thanks to our highly-skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure network.”

“We’re proud to welcome Woory Industrial as the latest job creator to help us on the path to becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “This emerging industry continues to bring historic levels of new jobs and investment to communities all over the state, thanks to our highly-skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure network. With these and other assets, I’m confident Woory will have a long and beneficial partnership with Dublin-Laurens County.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team worked with the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start to land the project.

“Projects like Woory and its first U.S. home in Dublin, Georgia, are exactly why we’ve made it a priority to be on the cutting-edge of this transformational opportunity in manufacturing: they are creating jobs and opportunities in rural communities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia has invested for decades to match competitive projects with communities and sites that are prepared for development, and we are thrilled to be able to congratulate Dublin-Laurens County on bringing these e-mobility jobs of the future to middle Georgia.”

As the fast-emerging EV industry continues to grow in market demand, Georgia has pursued job creation opportunities along the entire supply chain, resulting in over $22.7 billion in investment and the creation of more than 28,400 jobs since 2020.

“Fostering quality and sustainable growth is a goal of the City of Dublin,” commented Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight. “Woory’s commitment to place an existing manufacturing building back into service helps to promote more infill development while creating new career paths for our community. We are pleased to welcome Woory to the Dublin community!”

“We are excited to welcome Woory to the Dublin-Laurens County community,” said Dr. Fred Williams, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority. “Dublin and Laurens County has a rapidly growing automotive sector, thanks to our geographic location on Interstate 16 and access to a skilled and trained workforce. Their partnership with our area education systems and training providers will ensure that we have the training programs in place to help fill Woory’s talent pipeline for years to come.”