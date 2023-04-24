Two Expansions Bring Nearly $4M In Investment To Michigan

Two recent business expansion projects are expected to create a total of 65 new jobs and generate total private investment of nearly $4 million in Michigan. The projects, which are supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Michigan Strategic Fund, are located in Hudsonville and Schoolcraft.

“[These] investments will create 65 good-paying jobs and bring nearly $4 million of investment to Hudsonville and Schoolcraft, building on Michigan’s economic momentum,” commented Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Thanks to powerful, bipartisan economic development tools, we have brought home thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs and critical supply chains, added 75,000 jobs year over year, and secured billions of dollars of investment across the state. Let’s keep working together to grow our economy and ensure families, communities, and businesses can thrive in Michigan.”

In Hudsonville, APEX Controls, LLC plans to undertake a renovation and expansion of its existing Hudsonville-based facility. The company provides automation, control systems, electrical installation, and panel building services to a variety of industries, including food and beverage, automotive and more.

The expansion project, which is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3 million and add 30 jobs to the company’s current roster of 62, is supported by a $200,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The city of Hudsonville has offered a 50-percent tax abatement in support of the project. APEX also considered sites in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio before choosing to grow in Michigan.

“Over the last two years, we have grown significantly and increased our workforce of engineers, electricians, and technicians from 42 to 62,” said APEX Chief Financial Officer Andy Winkel. “Because of this growth, we’re expanding our footprint through the purchase of an adjacent building as well as the renovation and expansion of our existing facility. We plan to invest over $3 million in the expansion project, which will enable us to add at least 30 more employees to our talented workforce.”

The project underscores Michigan’s strengths in enabling the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. APEX is actively involved with several organizations in the community, including Habitat for Humanity and several local high school robotics clubs.

“Hudsonville is pleased to have APEX Controls expand and continue to provide local employment opportunities,” said Hudsonville City Manager R. Tyler Dotson. “APEX has always been an active member of the community and we’re thankful for their continued commitment to the city.”

C2Dx Grows In Schoolcraft

Medical device manufacturer C2Dx, Inc. plans to relocate and install manufacturing machinery and equipment that is currently in Mexico, onshoring the production to its Schoolcraft, MI headquarters. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $998,500 and create 35 high-wage jobs, supported by a $300,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. C2Dx also considered sites in Tennessee and Mexico for the project.

“C2Dx is excited to be able to continue to bring jobs to Michigan and grow the medical device industry locally,” said C2Dx Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Brant. “As a fast-growing business that has manufacturing, distribution, customer service, and direct sales, we offer a variety of career opportunities to the community. We are proud to continue to support our customers, patients and surgeons, from Kalamazoo. Thank you to MEDC and Southwest Michigan First for all of your support.”

“Southwest Michigan First is excited to see C2Dx acquire a new product line, growing their innovative portfolio of manufactured medical devices,” said Southwest Michigan First CEO Jonas Peterson. “This million-dollar investment will help create up to 35 new jobs, deepening our region’s rich life science legacy. We are grateful for our partners at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the village of Schoolcraft for their support of this project and we look forward to supporting C2Dx as they continue to thrive in Southwest Michigan.”