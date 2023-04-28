More than $125,000 in grants from Duke Energy will help 26 local and regional economic development organizations create new jobs and investment in Indiana communities. The grants are being made through Duke Energy’s Partnership Program, which funds marketing and strategic efforts to grow cities and towns.

“We believe that when our communities thrive, we thrive,” said Erin Schneider, managing director of Midwest economic development for Duke Energy. “That’s why we work hand in hand with local and regional economic development organizations to bring new jobs and capital investment to the communities we serve, and our Partnership Program is one example of that.”

Grant dollars will support marketing campaigns and promotional materials, website development and updates, conference and tradeshow registrations and continuing education.

The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance will receive $5,000 in grant funding to help purchase new street sign banners bearing the group’s new branding, which includes a revamped logo, color palette and messaging that reflects the community’s unique character and aspirations.