Nokia Picks Ontario For 5G, AI, Cybersecurity R&D Hub

Nokia Canada has selected Ontario as the site of a redevelopment project that will transform the company’s Ottawa facility into a world-class telecommunications and technology hub. The project will also further establish Nokia’s global leadership in 5G, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and cybersecurity.

The total estimated value of the expansion project is nearly CAN$770 million. It will play a critical role in growing and sustaining Ontario’s technology and telecommunications ecosystem.

“Today’s announcement reinforces Nokia’s commitment to the Ontario and Canadian markets, where we have invested [CAN]$1.4 billion in R&D over the past five years,” says Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada. “Nokia’s Ottawa-based R&D hub will generate net-new IP and bring innovative advanced telecommunications and cyber security technologies to market, helping us achieve our goal of improving people’s lives in Ontario, in Canada, and across the world.”

The project will secure the telecommunications leader’s Canadian headquarters in Ontario for the next 20 years, and create new lab infrastructure, offices, and research and development spaces that will create up to 344 highly sought-after jobs including new R&D positions. Nokia’s transformed campus will nearly double its lab space to 182,986 square feet with increased seating capacity for up to 2,280 employees.

“Nokia’s investment and expansion project are strong signals that Ontario continues to be the best place for businesses around the world to invest and grow,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Ontario is home to a wealth of world-renowned research institutes and top talent who work collaboratively with businesses to create game-changing solutions. Working closely with Invest Ontario, our government is proud to support global innovators like Nokia as part of our plan to build Ontario.”

Building on the success of its Ontario operations, Nokia’s expansion will strengthen Ottawa’s technology expertise and connect Nokia to the province’s innovative network, and cutting-edge capabilities.