Manufacturing, Agriculture, Food Projects Invest $834M In Missouri

Simcote and Ostara are each investing $17 million in their new facilities, while American Food Groups is building a $800 million operation.

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its U.S. presence with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia, MO. Simcote will invest more than $17 million in the new facility, and create 35 new jobs in the region. The company specializes in epoxy-coated rebar and fabrication, as well as a full range of epoxy construction products. The new facility will allow Simcote to expand the geographic area it services.

“We are a family business that values our employees, customers, vendors, and the communities we operate in,” said Adam Simmet, President of Simcote. “When we explored locations that support our core values and assist in delivering the highest quality products to our customers, Sedalia became the obvious choice. We look forward to growing our business in this great community.”

Simcote has two other locations in the U.S., this will be its first location in Missouri. The company selected Sedalia and Pettis County for multiple reasons, including its infrastructure, proximity to customers and skilled workforce. The new facility will include the latest in coating, fabrication, and safety technology, as well as position Simcote to be an industry leader in supplying sustainable infrastructure products.

“Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies like Simcote making the decision to come to our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “From extensive workforce development programs to cutting red tape and lowering taxes, we have worked hard to make Missouri the best location for businesses to expand. Our efforts are paying off, and with Simcote’s plans to use local contractors to build this new facility, we will see even greater economic benefits for Sedalia and the surrounding region.”

Simcote will begin construction of the new 67,000-square-foot facility soon, with operations scheduled to begin next summer.

“Missouri is seeing a significant amount of new investment from leading global companies,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Sedalia has a strong ecosystem of manufacturing and steel, so it’s a perfect fit for Simcote. We are confident Missouri will provide Simcote with exceptional talent, solid infrastructure, and a pro-business environment that will ensure they flourish here.”

Agriculture, Food Companies Break Ground

In St. Louis last month, agtech company Ostara St. Louis, Ltd. broke ground on a new Crystal Green® fertilizer production facility. The new facility represents more than $17 million in capital investment and is expected to create 40 new jobs in the region.

“We’re excited to welcome another agtech company to Missouri, where agriculture remains our number one economic driver,” said Gov. Parson, when the project was first announced in 2021. “Ostara’s investment in St. Louis will create more career opportunities for Missourians, build on its mission to help farmers improve crop yields across North America, and protect water and soil quality around the globe.”

Canadian-founded Ostara develops technologies that recover phosphorous and nitrogen from water treatment streams and produces eco-friendly fertilizer products. After a competitive site selection search, Ostara executives selected St. Louis due to its thriving and innovative agtech ecosystem, world class educational institutions and its central location.

Ostara plans to work with colleges and universities, businesses, and banks to grow roots and establish a presence in the region, creating the connections needed to build additional local plants in the future. The project was supported by Greater St. Louis, Inc., Missouri Partnership, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Ameren Missouri, Spire, Bruce Oakley, Inc. and Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA).