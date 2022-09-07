Two Building Materials Manufacturers Expanding In Georgia

GAF Materials will invest $146 million in Lowndes County, while YKK AP will invest up to $125 million in its Bibb County expansion.

GAF Materials will create 135 new jobs and invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County, GA. GAF is a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America.

“GAF is committed to ensuring that our commercial roofing customers receive the highest quality service, and adding another manufacturing plant in Georgia will help ensure that our customers get the GAF products they need as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. “We’re a proud employer in the State of Georgia, Lowndes County, and the City of Valdosta and are excited to continue our investment in the region to help drive economic development and bring more opportunities to residents.”

GAF currently operates manufacturing plants in Savannah, Statesboro, and Cumming that, combined, employ more than 225 Georgians. The new facility will support GAF’s commercial roofing operations and increase the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofing manufacturing capacity.

“I’m proud to see GAF expanding its footprint here in the best state for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Already employing more than 200 hardworking Georgians around the state, their decision to continue to grow here will create further opportunities in Valdosta and the surrounding area. It also serves as a testament to why our business-friendly approach is a win for job creators, those they employee, and entire communities here in Georgia.”