By BF Staff

From the July/August 2022 Issue

The 2021 Annual Report and 2022 Strategic Plan from JobsOhio, the state’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, showed 2021 to be a landmark year with more than 29,104 new jobs created and over $6.9 billion in capital investment in Ohio. In addition to new jobs and capital investment, the report highlights 75,416 jobs retained.

JobsOhio is seeking to capitalize on the ongoing trend of attracting successful businesses from coasts in 2022 after nearly 40 new companies relocated from the East and West Coasts to Ohio last year.

“We remained steadfast in our commitment to move at the speed of business to attract new jobs for Ohioans, marking a banner year for JobsOhio and tracking strong momentum going forward,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Intel has caught the attention of business leaders who didn’t consider choosing Ohio before this year, and we’re proving the state is a major competitor for attracting new business tech, advanced manufacturing, and other rapidly growing sectors that are looking to tap into our growing talent pool and strong business climate.”

In January 2022, Intel announced it had chosen a site in central Ohio’s Licking County for its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world. Intel plans to invest more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories by 2025, designed for what the company calls the “Angstrom era”—with materials processed on the atomic level—and with support for Intel’s most advanced process technologies, resulting in an increased American share of the global semiconductor supply chain.